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WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
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22.04.26 | 08:01
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R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2025

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2025 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2025 
22-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) 

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025 

The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 10 June 
2026) (the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. 

A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. 

Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will 
be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 

The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Longer-term viability 
statement, Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the 
annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the 
financial statements below. 

HIGHLIGHTS 

Overview 

.  Successful completion of initiatives improving the group's financial position, including CDM sale 
 
.  Increased profitability in the core agricultural operations 

Financial 

.  Revenue increased 3.7 per cent to USD194.9 million (2024: USD187.9 million), with higher average selling prices 
offsetting lower CPO sales volumes 
 
.  Average selling prices for CPO up 4.2 per cent at USD853 per tonne (2024: USD819 per tonne) and for CPKO up 48.9 per 
cent at USD1,629 per tonne (2024: USD1,094 per tonne) 
 
.  EBITDA up 9.5 per cent to USD67.4 million (2024: USD61.6 million) reflecting higher selling prices 
 
.  Profit before tax of USD24.0 million, after net non-routine losses of USD3.8 million (2024: USD38.9 million, after net 
non-routine gains of USD17.0 million) 
 
.  Net indebtedness reduced by USD7.0 million to USD152.3 million at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: USD159.3 million) 
with an improved maturity profile 
 
.  Indonesian bank loans repackaged and increased, partially refinancing maturing indebtedness 
 
.  Redemption in August 2025 of the outstanding GBP21.4 million nominal of sterling notes at 104 per cent 
 
.  Redemption of not less than USD17.6 million nominal of the outstanding USD27.0 million dollar notes postponed from 30 
June 2026 to 31 December 2028 

Agricultural operations 

.  FFB harvested by the continuing group (ex CDM) 620,508 tonnes (2024: 636,826 tonnes) from mature hectarage again 
reduced by replanting 
 
.  CPO extraction rate maintained above 22 per cent 
 
.  Oil losses consistently better than industry standards 

Stone and sand operations 

.  ATP stone moving into production and confirming contracts for some 1 million tonnes in 2026-2027 
 
.  Sand washing plant upgraded to improve the purity and increase sales potential of the silica sand; evidence of good 
demand 
 
.  Both ATP and MCU now under direct control of the group 

Sustainability and climate 

.  100 per cent of the group's own plantations now RSPO certified 
 
.  ZSL SPOTT score improved to 97.1 per cent (2024: 91.5 per cent), ranking REA second out of 100 companies assessed 
 
.  NDPE verification assessed the group's supply base as 'delivering' 100 per cent and fully compliant with NDPE 
commitments 
 
.  Programmes to promote sustainable development and climate action for both the group and smallholders continuing to 
expand 

Outlook 

.  Steady increase in crops and extraction rates expected as immature areas coming into production substitute for 
replanted mature areas 
 
.  Current CPO prices comfortably above 2025 average level with supply and demand balance for CPO maintaining prices at 
rewarding levels; effects of the Middle East conflict likely to underpin prices 
 
.  Continuing replanting and extension planting programme improving the quality and lowering the average age of the 
group's estates 
 
.  Outlook encouraging for increasing returns from the agricultural operations, augmented by contributions from stone 
and silica sand 

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 

Operating profit for 2025 was 15.2 per cent higher than in the previous year at USD40.3 million (2024: USD35.0 million). 
Higher sales prices for both CPO and CPKO more than offset both the reduction in mature hectarage available for 
harvesting and the delays in cropping and crop ripening resulting from unseasonal climate conditions in the second half 
of the year. 

Total revenue for the year, including sales of stone, was 3.7 per cent higher than in 2024 at USD194.9 million (2024: 
USD187.9 million). EBITDA was up 9.5 per cent at USD67.4 million (2024: USD61.6 million). 

FFB harvested during the year totalled 620,508 tonnes (excluding CDM), 16,318 tonnes lower than in 2024 reflecting the 
reduction of mature plantings due to the ongoing replanting programme. Additionally, the sale in mid 2025 of the 
subsidiary company CDM reduced harvested crop year on year by 34,520. High rainfall during the year also resulted in 
lower than expected crop levels during the second half of 2025. 

Mill operations continued to operate satisfactorily through the year, with oil losses again remaining better than 
industry standards. Extraction rates were again at respectable levels, notwithstanding the impact on fruit quality 
caused by adverse weather conditions. Production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels totalled, respectively, 189,215 tonnes 
(2024: 190,235 tonnes), 17,461 tonnes (2024: 18,086 tonnes) and 43,798 tonnes (2024: 44,286 tonnes). 

Replanting during the year continued on schedule with approximately 1,400 hectares completed, whilst extension planting 
at PU totalled approximately 800 hectares. Both programmes are planned to continue through 2026 and beyond, but new 
plantings are expected to be undertaken at a slower pace with a target programme of 700 hectares against the 1,000 
hectares originally planned. 

The group remains committed to ensuring that sustainability remains at the centre of all areas of activity. Following 
the sale of the subsidiary CDM, 100 per cent of the group's plantations are now RSPO certified and all three mills have 
retained their certification. The group continues to encourage and assist smallholders in achieving RSPO certification 
and EU regulatory compliance. A number of new programmes were launched during the year to support independent 
smallholders in this endeavour, with the group providing training and facilitating the building of long-term 
partnerships. 

The group's status as a leading sustainable palm oil producer was reinforced by the achievement of a ZSL SPOTT score of 
97.1 per cent (2024: 91.5 per cent), ranking the group second out of the 100 companies assessed. 

The anticipated scaling up of the development and commercialisation of the group's stone operation was hampered by 
adverse weather conditions in the first half of the year. Blasting commenced in September and the production capacity 
has steadily increased. Crushed stone production totalled some 187,000 tonnes during the year, of which some 104,000 
tonnes were sold to third parties, the balance being utilised by the group for road hardening. Demand for stone from 
neighbouring coal companies remains strong but actual offtake to date has been slower than originally anticipated 
largely due to regulatory factors. 

The upgraded sand washing plant that was installed during 2025 is now being commissioned. The enhancements to the plant 
are designed to improve the purity of the silica sand produced and increase its sales potential. Demand for silica sand 
appears to be strong and, if translated into firm orders, the sand operation will be well placed to move rapidly to 
large scale production. 

CPO and CPKO prices, CIF Rotterdam remained consistently above USD1,000 per tonne and USD1,500 per tonne respectively, 
largely as a consequence of generally slower growth in production and increased demand. The Indonesian government's B40 
(40 per cent biofuel diesel blend) mandatory requirement, introduced in January 2025, added to this demand. The CIF 
Rotterdam prices currently stand at USD1,555 per tonne for CPO and USD2,220 per tonne for CPKO. The average selling prices 
for the group's CPO and CPKO during 2025, including premia for oil with certified sustainability credentials, net of 
export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda were, respectively, USD853 per tonne (2024: USD819 per tonne) and USD1,629 
per tonne (2024: USD1,094 per tonne). 

Profit before tax for 2025 amounted to USD24.0 million compared with USD38.9 million in 2024. Excluding the losses and 
gains on the disposal of subsidiaries and similar charges, foreign exchange movements and other non-routine items, 
profit before tax would have amounted to USD27.8 million comfortably ahead of the USD21.9 million equivalent in 2024. Cost 
of sales for 2025 totalled USD136.5 million, unchanged from 2024, and administrative expenses were also broadly in line 
with those of the previous year. Losses on the disposal of subsidiaries comprised a USD5.7 million loss on the sale of 
CDM and a USD0.6 million loss on the dissolution of REAF. Other gains and losses during the year related to exchange 
movements on borrowings. Finance costs for 2025 amounted to USD13.4 million (2024: USD16.4 million), the decrease being 
principally a result of the lower average level of borrowings during the year.
The semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December were paid on their due dates. 

Several initiatives to improve the group's financial position were undertaken during the year. In addition to the sale 
of CDM, a number of existing loan facilities provided by Bank Mandiri were repackaged and increased with extended final 
maturities. New loan facilities were also arranged to fund a proportion of the costs of extension planting at PU and 
the replanting programme at REA Kaltim. 

In August 2025, the group redeemed the outstanding GBP21.4 million nominal of sterling loan notes. Later in the year, 
arrangements were agreed to extend the redemption date from June 2026 to December 2028 of not less than USD17.6 million 
nominal of dollar loan notes. 

As a result, total group net indebtedness at 31 December 2025 was USD152.3 million, USD7.0 million lower than at 31 
December 2024 and with a more extended maturity profile. It remains the group's intention to reduce net debt as 
prudently and quickly as possible. Nevertheless, debt reduction needs to be balanced with the requirements of both 
maintaining and enhancing operations. 

As reported previously, the Indonesian government initiated a review during 2025 of regulatory compliance by the 
Indonesian oil palm industry. The inspection of the group's operations, conducted as part of this review, did not 
identify any areas of non-compliance within the group's own oil palm plantings. However, three small areas, owned by 
local cooperatives and smallholders but managed by the group, were subject to further investigation. The group does not 
believe that it should have any liability in relation to these areas. As far as is known, there will be no further 
assessments of the group pursuant to the Indonesian government's review of regulatory compliance by oil palm companies. 
Nevertheless, given this highlighted focus on regulatory compliance, the group intends to proceed earlier than 
originally planned with the renewal of its land titles that are due to expire between 2028 and 2029. Concurrently, the 
group is also reviewing or formalising other key titles. 

Looking ahead, harvested crops should steadily increase as immature areas coming into production begin to more than 
substitute for crops lost as a result of replanting. Oil extraction rates can also be expected to improve as those 
younger areas mature. 

The increasingly tight balance between supply and demand experienced in recent months coupled with the knock on effects 
of rising petroleum oil prices following the conflict in the Middle East have caused CPO prices, adjusted to FOB 
Samarinda, to rise to above USD900 per tonne and are likely to maintain CPO prices at rewarding levels for quite a while. 
However, this conflict is also likely to cause a significant increase in the cost of fuel and fertiliser. As a 
consequence, the group will adopt a prudent approach to incurring capital expenditure in 2026. As stated earlier, the 
extension planting programme has been scaled back by some 30 per cent and purchases of capital equipment that are not 
time critical will be deferred. 
 
While the offtake of crushed stone was slower than expected during 2025, the group is confirming contracts for delivery 
of in excess of 1 million tonnes during 2026 and 2027 which should make a significant contribution to group revenues. 
This contribution should be progressively augmented by sales of silica sand for which demand appears to be strong. 

With the prospect of CPO and CPKO prices remaining at current or better levels, notwithstanding probable higher fuel 
and fertiliser costs, and with the addition of significant contributions from stone and silica sand sales, the outlook 
is encouraging. 

Following on from the changes to the board of directors in early 2026, three of the company's longest serving 
non-executive directors, John Oakley, Michael St. Clair-George and Richard Robinow will retire at the conclusion of the 
annual general meeting to be held in June 2026. On behalf of the board, I would like to express our sincere 
appreciation and thanks to all of them. 

John joined the company in 1983, was appointed managing director in 2002, and following his retirement from that 
position in 2016, remained on the board as a non-executive director. Michael joined the board in 2016 as a 
non-executive director and subsequently was appointed as the senior independent director and chairman of the audit 
committee. 

Richard was instrumental in shaping the current REA group at the end of the 1980s, laying the foundation for the 
company's first oil palm operations in 1992. An astute investor with a flair for commercial opportunity, coupled with a 
keen sense of responsibility, Richard has consistently driven REA's growth and developed the operations to create an 
enduring legacy that will benefit generations to come. A truly outstanding accomplishment. 

David J BLACKETT 
 
Chairman 

DIVIDENDS 

The fixed semi-annual dividends that fell due on the preference shares in June 2025 and December 2025 were paid on 
their due dates. 2024 payments included arrears of dividend which amounted in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share 
as at 31 December 2023. 

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

The sixty sixth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at 
London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 10 June 2026 at 10.00 am. 

Attendance 

To help manage the number of people in attendance, it is requested that only shareholders or their duly nominated 
proxies or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or a duly nominated 
proxy or corporate representative of a shareholder should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in 
advance with the company secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk. 

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the 
meeting: 

(i)  by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that the appointment 
is received by the service by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 8 June 2026); 

(ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; 

(iii)  by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services 
PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no 
later than 10.00 a.m. on 8 June 2026; or 

(iv)  in the case of an institutional investor, by using the Proxymity platform (for more information see Notice). 

The company will publish updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the 
website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to visit the group's website for any such updates. 

The directors and the chairman of the AGM, and any person so authorised by the directors, reserve the right, as set out 
in article 67 in the company's articles of association, to take such action as they think fit for securing the safety 
of people at the AGM and promoting the orderly conduct of business at the meeting. 

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 

The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to 
be material or prospectively material are described below, together with climate-related risks and the opportunities 
that these may provide. There are or may be further risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural 
disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a 
material adverse impact on the group. 

Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with sustainability matters forms part of 
the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that 
responsibility as described in Corporate governance in the annual report. Material risks, related policies and measures 
taken by the group to address sustainability matters as respects the agricultural operations are described in more 
detail in Climate-related risks and opportunities below. This does not include information as respects the stone and 
sand operations due to the low level of these operations during 2025 and to date. The stone (ATP) and sand (MCU) 
companies became group companies in, respectively, July 2024 and August 2025 as described in the Strategic report under 
Stone and sand operations in the annual report. The group expects to report on these matters for both ATP and MCU from 
2026 onwards. 

Geopolitical uncertainty, such as may be caused by wars, can lead to pricing volatility and shortages of the necessary 
inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, inflating group costs and negatively impacting the 
group's production volumes. The impact of input shortages, however, may be offset by a consequential benefit to prices 
of the group's outputs. 

Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors 
endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse 
impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every 
possible eventuality. 

Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance are those detailed below under: 

.  Agricultural operations - Produce prices 
 
.  Agricultural operations - Other operational factors 
 
.  Stone and sand operations - Sales
 
.  General - Funding 

The directors' assessment, as respects the above risks, re?ects both the key importance of those risks in relation to 
the matters considered in the Longer-term viability statement below and more generally the extent of the negative 
impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 

Risk               Potential impact            Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
Cultivation risks 
 
Failure to achieve optimal    A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating 
upkeep standards         in loss of potential revenue      practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
 
 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the   The group adopts best agricultural practice to 
palms and growing crops     quality of harvest resulting in loss of limit pests and diseases 
                 potential revenue 
 
 
Other operational factors 
 
                                     The group maintains stocks of necessary inputs 
                 Disruption of operations, including an to provide resilience and has established 
Shortages of necessary inputs to inability to collect harvested crop,  biogas plants to improve its self-reliance in 
the operations, such as fuel and resulting in a loss of potential    relation to fuel. Construction of a further 
fertiliser            revenue or increased input costs    biogas plant in due course would increase 
                 leading to reduced profit margins    self-reliance and reduce costs as well as GHG 
                                   emissions 
 
 
                                     The group endeavours to employ a sufficient 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe complement of harvesters within its workforce 
High levels of rainfall or other leading either to a loss of CPO     to harvest expected crops, to provide its 
factors restricting or      production (and hence potential     transport fleet with sufficient capacity to 
preventing harvesting,      revenue) or to the production of CPO  collect expected crops under likely weather 
collection or processing of FFB that has an above average free fatty  conditions and to maintain resilience in its 
crops              acid content and is saleable only at a palm oil mills with each of the mills 
                 discount to normal market prices    operating separately and some ability within 
                                   each mill to switch from steam based to biogas 
                                   or diesel based electricity generation 
 
Disruptions to river transport  The requirement for CPO and CPKO    The group's bulk storage facilities have 
between the main area of     storage exceeding available capacity  sufficient capacity for expected production 
operations and the Port of    and forcing a temporary cessation in  volumes and, together with the further storage 
Samarinda or delays in      FFB harvesting or processing with a   facilities afforded by the group's fleet of 
collection of CPO and CPKO from resultant loss of crop and       barges, have hitherto always proved adequate 
the transhipment terminal    consequential loss of potential revenue to meet the group's requirements for CPO and 
                                     CPKO storage 
 
 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that 
event; certain risks (such as                      it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and mitigates 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group        uninsured risks to the extent reasonably 
cover is either not available or                     feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
 
Produce prices 
 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO 
prices which as primary                         Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be 
commodities may be affected by                      moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed 
levels of world economic     Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  crops account for the major proportion of 
activity and factors affecting  and CPKO and a consequent reduction in world vegetable oil production and producers 
the world economy, including   cash flow                of such crops can reduce or increase their 
geopolitical uncertainties,                       production within a relatively short time 
levels of inflation and interest                   frame 
rates 
 
 
                                     The Indonesian government applies sliding 
                                     scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, 
                                     which are varied from time to time in response 
Restriction on sale of the                        to prevailing prices, and has, on occasions, 
group's CPO and CPKO at world                      placed temporary restrictions on the export of 
market prices including     Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  CPO and CPKO; several such measures were 
restrictions on Indonesian    and CPKO and a consequent reduction in introduced in 2022 in response to generally 
exports of palm products and   cash flow                rising prices precipitated by the war in the 
imposition of high export                        Ukraine but, whilst impacting prices in the 
charges                               short term, were subsequently modified to 
                                     afford producers economic margins. The export 
                                   levy charge funds biodiesel subsidies and thus 
                                     supports the local price of CPO 
 
                 Depression of selling prices for CPO  The imposition of controls, tariffs or taxes 
Disruption of world markets for and CPKO if arbitrage between markets  on CPO or CPKO in one area can be expected to 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition  for competing vegetable oils proves   result in greater consumption of alternative 
of import controls, tariffs or  insufficient to compensate for the   vegetable oils within that area and the 
taxes in consuming countries   market disruption created        substitution outside that area of CPO and CPKO 
                                     for other vegetable oils 
 
 
Expansion 
 
                                     The group holds sufficient fully titled or 
                                     allocated land areas suitable for planting to 
Failure to secure in full, or  Inability to complete, or delays in   enable it to complete its immediately planned 
delays in securing, the land or completing, the planned extension    extension planting. It works continuously to 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential maintain permits for the planting of these 
planned extension planting    reduction in the group's prospective  areas and aims to manage its finances to 
programme            growth                 ensure, in so far as practicable, that it will 
                                     be able to fund any planned extension planting 
                                 programme 
 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension    A possible adverse effect on market   The group maintains flexibility in its 
planting programme negatively  perceptions as to the value of the   planting programme to be able to respond to 
impacting the continued growth  group's securities           changes in circumstances 
of the group 
 
 
Sustainable practices 
 
Failure by the agricultural                       The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large   Reputational and financial damage    obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                   and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
 
 
                                     The group is committed to sustainable 
                                     development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
Criticism of the group's                         certification for all of the group's current
environmental practices by                        operations and is supporting a growing 
conservation organisations                        proportion of its third party FFB suppliers to 
scrutinising land areas that                       also obtain RSPO certification. All group oil 
fall within a region that in   Reputational and financial damage    palm plantings are on land areas from which 
places includes substantial                       trees have previously been extracted by 
areas of unspoilt primary                      logging companies and which have subsequently 
rainforest inhabited by diverse                     been zoned by the Indonesian authorities as 
flora and fauna                             appropriate for agricultural development. The 
                                     group maintains substantial conservation 
                                   reserves that safeguard landscape level 
                                     biodiversity 
 
Community relations 
 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including   local villages and the agricultural 
A material breakdown in     blockages restricting access to oil   operations. In particular, the group gives 
relations between the group and palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from 
the host population in the area reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages 
of the agricultural operations  production and consequential loss of  local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                 potential revenue            suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                   their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                   development of oil palm plantings 
 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated                     to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were      Disruption of operations, including   negotiations and encourages the local 
previously used by local     blockages restricting access to the   authorities, with whom the group has developed 
communities for the cultivation area the subject of the disputed    good relations and who are therefore generally 
of crops or as respects which  compensation              supportive of the group, to assist in 
local communities otherwise have                     mediating settlements 
rights 
 
 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to 
Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including   compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the   valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or     areas the subject of the compensation  compensation arrangement; where such claims 
disputing aspects of the     disputed by the affected individuals  are found to be falsely based the group 
agreement                                encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                   authorities 
 
 
Stone and sand operations 
 
Production 
 
Failure by external contractors                     The stone and sand companies endeavour to use 
to achieve agreed production                       experienced contractors, to supervise them 
volumes with optimal extraction Reduction in revenue          closely and to take care to ensure that they 
rates                                  have equipment of capacity appropriate for the 
                                   planned production volumes 
 
 
External factors, in particular                     Adverse external factors would not normally 
weather, delaying or preventing Reduced production and consequent loss have a continuing impact for more than a 
delivery of extracted stone and of potential revenue          limited period 
sand 
 
 
                 Unforeseen extraction complications 
Geological assessments, which  causing cost overruns and production  The stone and sand companies seek to ensure 
are extrapolations based on   delays or failure to achieve projected the accuracy of geological assessments of any 
statistical sampling, proving  production resulting in loss of     extraction programme 
inaccurate            potential revenue and reduced operating 
                 margins 
 
 
Sales 
 
                                     The group aims to secure forward sales offtake 
                                     agreements for stone and sand and to set its 
                                     production targets to align with the expected 
                                     offtake. Reported reductions by the Indonesian 
                                     government in 2026 coal production quotas 
Inadequate demand reducing sales Reduction in revenue and profits    below the levels granted in 2025 could result 
volumes                                 in the group's stone customers postponing 
                                   planned 2026 purchases to 2027 (although 
                                   recent purchase orders suggest that this is 
                                     now unlikely). The group does not expect that 
                                     annual coal production quotas will be 
                                     permanently reduced 
 
                                     For the stone operations, the group has 
                                     established transport corridors to east and 
Transport constraints delaying  Failure to meet contractual sale    west of the main stone deposit and intends 
deliveries or reducing delivered obligations with loss of revenue and  that regular maintenance will ensure that 
volumes             possible consequential costs      these corridors remain fit for purpose; the 
                                     sand company is adjacent to the Mahakam River 
                                 and barges are readily available to effect 
                                     sand deliveries 
 
                                     There are no other stone quarries in the 
                                     vicinity of the group's stone operations 
                                     currently producing stone of quality or in 
                                     volumes similar to that of the group's stone 
                                     operation and the cost of transporting stone 
                                     should restrict competition from more distant 
Local competition reducing stone Reduction in revenue and operating   stone quarries. The sand deposits comprise 
and sand prices         margins                 silica sand that is suitable for premium uses 
                                     (for example glass, solar panels and 
                                 technological components) and, given the 
                                     relatively low cost of production and delivery 
                                     as the deposits lie close to the surface in an 
                                     area adjacent to a major river, the directors 
                                     do not consider product prices to represent a 
                                     material risk 
 
Imposition of additional                         The Indonesian government has not to date 
royalties or duties on the                        imposed measures that would seriously affect 
extraction of stone or sand or  Reduction in revenue          the viability of Indonesian stone and sand 
imposition of export                           quarrying operations 
restrictions 
 
 
Sustainable practices 
 
                                     The areas of the stone and sand companies are
                                     relatively small and should not be difficult 
Failure by the stone and sand                      to supervise. The companies are committed to 
operations to meet the standards Reputational and financial damage    international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                   proper management of waste water and 
                                   reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
 
General 
 
IT security 
 
                                     The group's IT controls and financial 
                                     reporting systems and procedures are 
                                     independently audited and tested annually and 
IT related fraud including cyber                     recommendations for corrective actions to 
attacks that are becoming    Losses as a result of disruption of   enhance controls are implemented. Several 
increasingly prevalent and    control systems and theft        upgrades to firewalls and other anti-malware 
sophisticated                              protections have been installed in recent 
                                   years and a disaster recovery plan has been 
                                   fully tested and implemented. Cyber security 
                                     reviews are conducted periodically 
 
                                     The group has in place a mandatory policy and 
                 Unauthorised data exposure or losses,  governance framework regarding AI use to 
Use of AI            including financial losses, resulting  ensure transparency, appropriate usage 
                 from inappropriate use or lack of    (including internal protocols and monitoring) 
               monitoring of AI tools         and alignment with regulatory expectations and 
                                     best practice 
 
 
Currency 
 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     the risk of adverse exchange movements is 
Strengthening of sterling or the Adverse exchange movements on those   inherent in the group's business and structure 
rupiah against the dollar    components of group costs and funding  and must simply be accepted. As respects any 
                 that arise in rupiah or sterling    rupiah borrowings, the group considers it 
                                   better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                   than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
 
Cost inflation 
 
Increased costs as a result of                      For each of the group's products, cost 
worldwide economic factors or                      inflation is likely to have a broadly equal 
shortages of required inputs                       impact on all producers of that product and 
(such as shortages of fuel or  Reduction in operating margins     may be expected to restrict supply if 
fertiliser arising from the                       production of the product becomes uneconomic. 
wars)                                Cost inflation can only be mitigated by 
                                     improved operating efficiency 
 
 
Funding 
 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                     bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                        generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive 
trading and negotiations with                      covenants when circumstances require. Such was 
bankers and investors are not  Inability to meet liabilities as they  the case, for example, when certain breaches 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                of bank loan covenants by group companies at 
instalments, extending                          31 December 2020 and 2023 were waived. 
maturities or otherwise                       Moreover, the directors believe that the 
concluding satisfactory                         fundamentals of the group's business will 
refinancing arrangements                         normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
 
 
Counterparty risk 
 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales  reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit           counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of 
                                 sales revenue is receivable in advance of 
                                     product delivery 
 
Regulatory exposure 
 
New, and changes to, laws and                      The directors are not aware of any planned 
regulations that affect the   Restriction on the group's ability to  changes that would affect the group to a 
group (including, in particular, retain its current structure or to   material extent. However, the group is 
laws and regulations relating to continue operating as currently or to  proceeding earlier than planned with renewals 
land tenure, work permits for  renew or obtain permits         of certain titles given the heightened focus 
expatriate staff and taxation)                      on regulatory compliance in the oil palm 
                                   sector 
 
 
                                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance with 
                                     the continuing conditions attaching to its 
                                     land rights, that its activities, and the 
Breach of the various continuing                     activities of the stone and sand companies, 
conditions attaching to the                       are conducted within the terms of the licences 
group's land rights and the                       and permits that are held and that licences 
stone and sand companies     Civil sanctions and, in an extreme   and permits are obtained and renewed as 
(including conditions requiring case, loss of the affected rights    necessary. A recently initiated government 
utilisation of the rights) or                      review of regulatory compliance in the palm 
failure to maintain or renew all                   oil industry did not identify any areas of 
permits and licences required                      non-compliance within the group's own oil palm 
for the group's operations                        plantings and queries arising from certain 
                                     findings in respect of local smallholder 
                                   plantings have not resulted in any liability 
                                     for the group 
 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and continues 
Failure by the group to meet the                     to maintain, strong controls in this area 
standards expected in relation  Reputational damage and criminal    because Indonesia, where all of the group's 
to human rights, slavery,    sanctions                operations are located, has been classified as 
anti-bribery and corruption                       relatively high risk by the International 
                                   Transparency Corruption Perceptions Index 
 
 
Restrictions on foreign                         The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining Constraints on the group's ability to  relations with the local partners in the
companies, limiting the     recover its investment         group's mining operations so as to ensure that 
effectiveness of co-investment                      returns appropriately reflect agreed 
arrangements with local partners                   arrangements 
 
Country exposure 
 
                                     Indonesia currently appears stable and the 
                                     Indonesian economy has continued to grow but, 
                                     in the late 1990s, Indonesia experienced 
Deterioration in the political  Difficulties in maintaining operational severe economic turbulence and there have been 
or economic situation in     standards particularly if there was a  subsequent occasional instances of civil 
Indonesia            consequential deterioration in the   unrest, often attributed to ethnic tensions, 
                 security situation           in certain parts of Indonesia. The group has 
                                   never, since the inception of its East 
                                   Kalimantan operations in 1989, been adversely 
                                     affected by regional security problems 
 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,  The directors are not aware of any 
Introduction of exchange     interest and dividends from Indonesia  circumstances that would lead them to believe 
controls or other restrictions  to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any 
on foreign owned operations in  negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose 
Indonesia            of the group's UK obligations and    restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers 
                 payment of dividends; loss of effective or otherwise seek to restrict the group's 
               management control           freedom to manage its operations 
 
                                     The group accepts there is a possibility that 
                                     foreign owners may be required over time to 
                                     divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil 
Mandatory reduction of foreign  Forced divestment of interests in    palm operations and there are existing 
ownership of Indonesian     Indonesia at below market values with  regulations that may result in a requirement 
plantation or mining operations consequential loss of value       to divest over an extended period part of the 
                                     group's substantial economic participations in 
                                 its stone  and sand operations but the group 
                                     has no reason to believe that any divestment 
                                     would be at anything other than market value 
 
Miscellaneous relationships 
 
                                     The group appreciates its material dependence 
                                     upon its staff and employees and endeavours to 
Disputes with staff and     Disruption of operations and consequent manage this dependence in accordance with 
employees            loss of revenues            international employment standards as detailed 
                                     under Employees in the Sustainability and 
                                 climate report in the annual report 
 
                 Reliance on the Indonesian courts for 
                 enforcement of the agreements governing 
                 its arrangements with local partners 
                 with the uncertainties that any     The group endeavours to maintain cordial 
Breakdown in relationships with juridical process involves and with any relations with its local investors by seeking 
local investors in the group's  failure of enforcement likely to have, their support for decisions affecting their 
Indonesian subsidiaries     in particular, a material negative   interests and responding constructively to any 
                 impact on the value of the stone and  concerns that they may have 
               sand operations because ownership of 
                 those companies currently remains 
                 registered in the name of the group's 
                 local partners

Climate-related risks and opportunities

S Short term (1-3 years; acute)

M Medium term (3-5 years)

L Long term (5-15 years; chronic)

These time horizons are aligned with the group's targets, with 2023 as the baseline, 2030 the mid-term milestone, and 2050 the long-term target. 

Risk     Impact              Mitigation               Opportunity 
 
Transition                                         
risks 
 
 
                                           - Maintaining future access for 
                                           the group's CPO and CPKO to EU 
                                           markets 
 
                                           - Earning premia on sales of EUDR 
                        - Preparing for EUDR compliance by   compliant CPO and CPKO to the EU 
                        engaging Control Union Malaysia for an from December 2026, additional to 
       - Increased investment and costs independent readiness assessment (and premia for RSPO certification 
       of compliance, including mapping developing a due diligence system to 
       land use, enhancing traceability mitigate deforestation risks 
       systems, and verifying supply 
       chains                               - Encouraging local smallholders 
                                           to sell FFB to the group to 
Regulatory                 - Investing in a robust traceability  obtain the benefit of 
compliance                   system to track FFB to its origin and sustainability premia for their 
(EUDR, RSPO, - Constraints on sourcing    in infrastructure to enable physical  FFB 
ISCC) S    external FFB as stricter     segregation of (external) FFB supplies 
       regulations may         and CPO and CPKO production from those 
     disproportionately affect    supplies 
       independent smallholders                        - Facilitating increased group 
                                         purchases of sustainable FFB by 
                                         progressing the implementation of 
                        - Increasing RSPO certification of the SHINES, supporting independent 
                        group's own estates to 100 per cent  smallholders in meeting RSPO 
                        (2024: 84.4 per cent)         standards and national 
                                         regulations 
 
 
                                           - Following recent RSPO enhanced 
                                           certification of COM, making 
                                           sales of RSPO identity preserved 
                                           CPO as market demand increases 
 
                        - Adhering to an NDPE policy and 
                        strictly applying this policy to all 
                        suppliers through due diligence 
                        onboarding and monitoring (an 
                        Independent NDPE IRF verification 
                        assessed the group as "delivering" 100 
                        per cent across its supply base in 
                        2025) 
                                           - Strengthening stakeholder 
                                         relationships through a proactive 
                                           engagement strategy 
                        - Establishing grievance action 
                        processes (GREAT) in support of 
       - Negative impact on revenue,  transparency and accountability, and a
Reputational market access, and long-term   structured approach to addressing   - Improving brand reputation 
risk from   sustainability strategy due to  stakeholder concerns          through communication and sharing 
deforestation increased regulatory compliance                     of success stories in social 
concerns S-M costs and negative perception of                  media 
       group 
                      - Redefining community and stakeholder 
                      engagement strategy to improve 
                        long-term community relationships   - Partnering with RSPO on 
                                           communication initiatives 
 
 
                        - Implementing internal communication 
                        and social media strategy 
 
                        - Enhancing disclosures through 
                        regular website updates 
 
                        - Adopting the international GHG 
                        Protocol Corporate Standard for carbon 
       - Potential costs associated   footprint assessment upon alignment 
       with carbon taxation and     and publication of the RSPO PalmGHG v5 
       emission caps          toolkit (expected during 2026)     - Improving the group's standing 
Carbon                                        and enhancing the value of its 
pricing and                                  CPO and CPKO production by 
emissions                                       developing verified baseline, 
regulation M - Possible adverse Impacts from - Improving carbon footprint      short, medium and long-term 
       implementation of the EU Omnibus monitoring               targets for emission reduction 
     Directive (which is designed to 
       simplify and streamline EU 
       regulations on carbon) 
                        - Monitoring industry and market 
                      trends on carbon related requirements 
 
       - Climate variability resulting                     - Improving livelihoods and 
       in declining economic returns  - Expanding smallholder programmes,  increasing sustainable FFB 
       from smallholder cultivation of including providing support, capacity sourced from independent 
       oil palms thereby causing    for, and promoting, RSPO certification smallholders through SHINES and 
       disaffection in local      for smallholders, providing polygon  other smallholder partnership 
       communities           mapping and offering legitimacy    programmes (including Reforma 
Community and                 through registration with the eSTDB  Agraria Land Object (so called 
smallholder                platforms managed by the Indonesian  TORA)) 
resilience                   government 
M-L      - Evolving regulatory 
       requirements reducing the volume 
     of external FFB available to the                    - Enhancing landscape-level 
       group if smallholders are unable - Scaling up structured engagement   partnerships, best sustainable 
       to meet compliance standards and with cooperatives and villages through agricultural practices and 
       must be excluded from the    partnership-based programmes      economic development for 
       group's supply base                           communities through SPACE 
 
 
                        - Achieving 100 per cent RSPO 
                        certification for plantations and 
                        mills 
       - Shifting demand towards                      - Increasing market share in 
       sustainable palm oil                          responsible supply chains through 
                        - Continuing compliance with various  brand differentiation 
                      national and international 
Market and                   sustainability standards embodied in 
consumer   - Shifting market demand away  certification schemes (RSPO, ISPO, 
preferences  from RSPO mass balanced (MB) oil ISCC)                 - Realising premia for EUDR 
S-M      towards RSPO segregated (SG)                      compliant oil, additional to 
       oil, with physical segregation                   existing RSPO premia, starting in 
     increasingly viewed as a way to                     December 2026 (postponed by EU 
       ensure deforestation-free supply - Maintaining a robust traceability  from 2025) 
       chains              system 
 
 
                        - Being EUDR ready 
 
Physical                                          
risks 
 
 
                        - Conducting hydrology assessment of 
                        estates 
 
                                           - Improving overall operational 
Extreme    - Intense rainfall leading to  - Improving drainage systems      resilience 
weather    seasonal flooding of low lying 
events    estate areas, thereby damaging 
(flooding,  palms, conservation areas and 
droughts) S  infrastructure, and disrupting  Stoning roads to provide all-weather  - Adapting to climate variability 
       supply chains          access                 by innovation and adoption of 
                                         technology-assisted tools 
 
 
                        - Training smallholders on sustainable 
                        best agricultural practices 
 
       - Water scarcity and 
       inconsistent weather affecting  - Developing facilities to capture 
Changing   FFB yields            rainwater               - Exploring the use of mill 
rainfall                                       organic by-products to enhance 
patterns S-M                                 soil moisture and nutrient 
                                           retention 
     - Reduced production impacting  - Improving irrigation techniques 
       revenue 
 
 
                        - Ensuring strict NDPE policy 
                        enforcement 
 
       - Ecosystem imbalances reducing - Protecting forests and maintaining 
Biodiversity resilience to natural      conservation areas 
loss and   disturbances and possibly                        - Establishing stronger 
habitat    leading to degrading of land                    collaborations with conservation 
degradation  resources and political                         bodies for mutual benefits 
M-L      conflicts            - Partnering with NGOs, educational 
                        institutions and local governments on 
                    research and actions 
 
                        - Adhering to TNFD

LONGER-TERM VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report of the annual report which also provides (under the heading Finance) a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and financing development and treasury policies. In addition, note 26 to the group ?nancial statements includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

Principal risks and uncertainties section above describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control.

The group has material indebtedness in the form of bank loans and listed dollar notes. At 31 December 2025, over half of this indebtedness was due for repayment in the three year period to 31 December 2028 which is also the date of redemption of the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028. For this reason, the directors have chosen that period for their assessment of the longer-term viability of the group.

Total group indebtedness at 31 December 2025, as detailed in Capital structure in the Strategic report of the annual report, amounted to USD175.5 million, comprising Indonesian rupiah denominated term bank loans equivalent in total to USD144.9 million, drawings under Indonesian rupiah denominated working capital facilities equivalent to USD3.9 million and USD27.0 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028. The total borrowings repayable in the period to 31 December 2028 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2025) amounted to the equivalent of USD96.9 million of which, assuming that the maximum possible amount of USD9.4 million falls due for payment in June 2026 in respect of the group's dollar notes, a total of USD33.2 million will fall due in 2026, USD21.7 million in 2027 and USD42.0 million in 2028.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also faces substantial demands on cash to fund capital expenditure and dividends on the company's preference shares.

Whilst the group has some flexibility in determining its annual levels of capital expenditure, the directors will continue to balance the need for significant reductions in the group's net debt against capital expenditure on maintaining and enhancing the value of the group's assets. To this end, in 2026, the group aims to continue its extension and replanting programmes but with a slightly reduced extension planting programme of 700 hectares (scaled back from the 1,000 hectares originally planned) and a maintained replanting programme of some 1,400 hectares. Other reductions in previously planned capital expenditure to accommodate the additional expenditure that will be required to renew HGU titles over 16,332 hectares of existing land holdings (as discussed under Agricultural operations in the annual report) will be achieved by temporarily deferring purchases of capital equipment that are not time critical and where deferral is unlikely to have any material effect on the group's performance.

After the substantial investments already made in the stone and sand operations, capital expenditure within those operations should be limited going forward.

In January 2026, an additional replanting loan was agreed by REA Kaltim with Bank Mandiri. The total loan is the equivalent of USD20.6 million and is split into three tranches, each tranche providing financing for a certain number of hectares that are being replanted. The loan will be drawn down in instalments with USD7.2 million expected to be drawn down in 2026 (of which USD2.2 million has already been drawn), USD6.1 million in 2027 and the balance in subsequent years but by the end of 2032. Repayments of each tranche will occur over 8 years commencing 3.5 years after the last withdrawal within each tranche. The additional replanting loan carries interest at 8.25 per cent per annum and is secured similarly to the existing Bank Mandiri loans to REA Kaltim.

Additionally, in March 2026, Bank Mandiri provided a loan equivalent to USD5.9 million to a smallholder cooperative (plasma) scheme managed by the group. The loan has been guaranteed by REA Kaltim. The proceeds of the loan were applied in repaying monies previously borrowed by the scheme from REA Kaltim and resulted in a cash inflow to the group of USD5.9 million.

REA Kaltim is currently in discussions with Bank Mandiri in respect of a new term loan of USD20.0 million, to be drawn between 2026 and 2028. The initial drawing will principally be used to finance the dollar note repayments in 2026 of up to USD9.4 million, although the making of these repayments is not dependent on the approval of this term loan.

Due to current conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, global commodity markets are experiencing significant volatility and the group is particularly affected by price increases in fuel and fertiliser, which it is seeking to minimise by stockpiling in the case of fuel and agreeing forward contracts in the case of fertiliser. However, the group expects that CPO and CPKO prices will remain at remunerative levels for the immediate future and that improved operating efficiencies, facilitated by the substantial investments of recent years in roads, factories and equipment, will limit other cost increases. With financing costs continuing to reduce as net debt falls, the group's plantation operations should generate cash flows at good levels. Stone is not yet in full production but indications are that it will provide a significant addition to group cash flows in 2026. Positive cash flows from sand are also likely to make a useful contribution.

Taking account of the cash and deposits already held by the group at 31 December 2025 of USD23.2 million, the expected cash inflow from the new Bank Mandiri loans (USD40.6 million) and plasma refinancing (USD5.9 million) and projected cash flow from the group's operations, the group should be well placed to meet its obligations from 2026 to 2028.

Based on the foregoing, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2028 and to remain viable during that period.

GOING CONCERN

Factors likely to affect the group's future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report of the annual report. The directors have carefully considered those factors, together with the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group which are set out in the Principal risks and uncertainties section above and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group.

As at 31 December 2025, the group had cash and deposits of USD23.2 million, and borrowings of USD175.5 million (in both cases as set out in note 26 to the group ?nancial statements). The total borrowings repayable by the group in the period to 30 April 2027 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2025) amounted to the equivalent of USD34.7 million.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also requires cash in the period to 30 April 2027 to fund capital expenditure and preference dividends as referred to in the Longer-term viability statement above. That statement also notes the cash inflows from new bank loans and the group's expectations regarding positive cash flows from its various operations.

Having regard to the foregoing, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the directors expect that the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the ?nancial statements.

On that basis, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the ?nancial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the ?nancial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors, they con?rm that:

. the group financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the company and the subsidiary undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

. the company financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, give a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, and financial position of the company;

. the Strategic report and Directors' report of the annual report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

. the annual report and ?nancial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the group's and the company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the Board of directors section of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025 

2025       2024 
 
                                         USD'000      USD'000 
 
Revenue                                     194,944     187,943 
 
Net (loss) / gain arising from changes in fair value of biological assets    (730)      9 
 
Cost of sales                                  (136,513)    (136,495) 
 
Gross profit                                   57,701      51,457 
 
Distribution costs                                (1,185)     (1,281) 
 
Administrative expenses                             (16,229)     (15,208) 
 
Operating profit                                 40,287      34,968 
 
Interest income                                 995       3,369 
 
Reversal of provision                              -        6,622 
 
(Losses) / gains on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges        (6,280)     3,051 
 
Other gains and losses                              2,460      7,317 
 
Finance costs                                  (13,430)     (16,430)
Profit before tax                                24,032      38,897 
 
Tax                                       (9,754)     (8,434) 
 
Profit for the year                               14,278      30,463 

Attributable to:                                            
 
Equity shareholders                               8,483      26,447 
 
Non-controlling interests                            5,795      4,016 
 
                                         14,278      30,463 

(Loss) / profit per 25p ordinary share (US cents)                           
 
Basic                                      (0.7)      41.6 
 
Diluted                                     (0.7)      41.6

All operations for both years are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025 

2025     2024 
 
                                       USD'000     USD'000 
 
Profit for the year                             14,278    30,463 

Other comprehensive income / (losses)                              
 
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:                        
 
Foreign exchange on new subsidiary                      -       (712) 
 
Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations      5       - 
 
Foreign exchange differences on disposal of group companies         871      (1,204) 
 
Loss arising on sale of non-controlling interests taken to equity      -       (580) 
 
Loss arising on purchase of non-controlling interests taken to equity    -       (668) 
 
                                       876      (3,164) 

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:                      
 
Actuarial gain / (loss)                           119      (113) 
 
Deferred tax on actuarial gain / loss                    (26)     22 
 
                                       93      (91) 

Total other comprehensive income / (losses)                 969      (3,255) 

Total comprehensive income for the year                   15,247    27,208 

Attributable to:                                         
 
Equity shareholders                             9,420     23,219 
 
Non-controlling interests                          5,827     3,989 
 
                                       15,247    27,208

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025 

2025       2024 
 
                    USD'000      USD'000 
 
Non-current assets                     
 
Goodwill               11,144      11,144 
 
Intangible assets           2,147      2,684 
 
Property, plant and equipment     395,114     386,997 
 
Land                 51,951      58,098 
 
Financial assets           10,308      26,735 
 
Non-financial assets         11,030      - 
 
Deferred tax assets          13,878      21,278 
 
Total non-current assets       495,572     506,936 
 
Current assets                       
 
Inventories              19,212      18,393 
 
Biological assets           2,608      3,338 
 
Trade and other receivables      35,965      31,312 
 
Current tax asset           2,215      228 
 
Restricted cash at bank        4,267      5,832 
 
Cash and cash equivalents       18,973      33,005 
 
Total current assets         83,240      92,108 
 
Total assets             578,812     599,044 
 
Current liabilities                     
 
Trade and other payables       (40,583)     (44,715) 
 
Bank loans              (22,894)     (20,012) 
 
Sterling notes            -        (28,167) 
 
Dollar notes             (9,430)     - 
 
Other loans and payables       (1,832)     (2,707) 
 
Total current liabilities       (74,739)     (95,601) 
 
Non-current liabilities                   
 
Bank loans              (125,952)    (114,417) 
 
Dollar notes             (17,221)     (26,746) 
 
Deferred tax liabilities       (49,821)     (47,404) 
 
Other loans and payables       (9,816)     (19,897) 
 
Total non-current liabilities     (202,810)    (208,464) 
 
Total liabilities           (277,549)    (304,065) 
 
Net assets              301,263     294,979 

Equity                           
 
Share capital             133,590     133,590 
 
Share premium account         27,193      47,374 
 
Translation reserve          (40,909)     (26,332) 
 
Retained earnings           105,041     69,826 
 
                    224,915     224,458 
 
Non-controlling interests       76,348      70,521 
 
Total equity             301,263     294,979

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025 

Share   Share   Translation Retained  Subtotal  Non-     Total 
 
                    capital  premium  reserve   earnings        controlling equity 
 
                                                   interests    
 
                    USD'000   USD'000   USD'000    USD'000   USD'000   USD'000    USD'000 
 
At 1 January 2024           133,590  47,374   (24,416)   63,267   219,815  14,304    234,119 
 
Profit for the year          -     -     -      26,447   26,447   4,016    30,463 
 
Other comprehensive losses       -     -     (1,916)   (1,312)  (3,228)  (27)     (3,255) 
 
Total comprehensive (loss) / income  -     -     (1,916)   25,135   23,219   3,989    27,208 
for the year 
 
 
Reorganisation of subsidiaries     -     -     -      -     -     (854)    (854) 
 
Capital from non-controlling interest -     -     -      -     -     53,082    53,082 
 
Dividends to preference shareholders  -     -     -      (18,576)  (18,576)  -      (18,576) 
 
At 31 December 2024          133,590  47,374   (26,332)   69,826   224,458  70,521    294,979 
 
Profit for the year          -     -     -      8,483   8,483   5,795    14,278 
 
Other comprehensive (losses) / income -     -     (14,577)   15,514   937    32      969 
 
Total comprehensive (loss) / income  -     -     (14,577)   23,997   9,420   5,827    15,247 
for the year 
 
 
Capital reduction           -     (20,181)  -      20,000   (181)   -      (181) 
 
Dividends to preference shareholders  -     -     -      (8,782)  (8,782)  -      (8,782) 
 
At 31 December 2025          133,590  27,193   (40,909)   105,041  224,915  76,348    301,263

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025 

2025      2024* 
 
                                 USD'000      USD'000 
 
Net cash from operating activities                41,648     31,751 

Investing activities                                  
 
Interest received                        995       1,069 
 
Proceeds on disposal of PPE                   1,056      4,179 
 
Purchases of intangible assets and PPE              (34,394)    (34,621) 
 
Expenditure on land                       (1,489)     (4,530) 
 
Net investment stone and coal interests             -        (3,610) 
 
Investment sand interest                     (1,132)     (4,413) 
 
Net cash movement on acquisition of new subsidiary        (1,956)     259 
 
Net proceeds on disposal of group company            7,993      - 
 
Cash reclassified from asset held for sale            -        9 
 
Cash received from non-current receivables            -        1,258 
 
Prepayments in respect of non-current assets           (10,889)    - 
 
Net cash used in investing activities              (39,816)    (40,400) 

Financing activities                                  
 
Preference dividends paid                    (8,782)     (18,576) 
 
Repayment of bank borrowings                   (19,660)    (36,862) 
 
New bank borrowings drawn                    53,651     64,342 
 
Decrease in restricted cash at bank               1,565      277 
 
Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation           (381)      (11,606) 
 
Redemption of sterling notes                   (30,009)    - 
 
Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder     (8,750)     (12,234) 
 
New equity from non-controlling interests            -        53,580 
 
Cost of non-controlling interest transaction           -        (1,078) 
 
Cost of capital reduction                    (181)      - 
 
Purchase of non-controlling interest               -        (2,726) 
 
Repayment of lease liabilities                  (3,075)     (2,724) 
 
Net cash (used in) / from financing activities          (15,622)    32,393 

Cash and cash equivalents                               
 
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents      (13,790)    23,744 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year          33,005     8,086 
 
Effect of exchange rate changes                 (242)      1,175 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year             18,973     33,005

* Restated for restricted cash at bank

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements and notes 1 to 24 below (together the financial information) have been extracted without material adjustment from the consolidated financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the 2025 financial statements). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). Copies of the 2025 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts of the company within the meaning of section 434 of the CA 2006.

Whilst the 2025 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS and with the requirements of the CA 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. As at the date of authorisation of those accounts the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The 2025 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 21 April 2026.

2. Revenue and cost of sales 

2025       2024 
 
                               USD'000      USD'000 
 
Revenue                                      
 
Sales of palm product                    192,196     185,919 
 
Revenue from management services               806       941 
 
Sales of stone                        1,942      1,083 
 
                               194,944     187,943 

Cost of sales                                   
 
Depreciation and amortisation (net of capitalisation)    (27,126)     (26,612) 
 
Other costs                         (109,387)    (109,883) 
 
                               (136,513)    (136,495)

3. Segment information

The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone and sand operations (2024: oil palms and stone operation and sand interest). In 2025 the latter met the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8: Operating segments and, accordingly, analyses are provided by business segment. 

Segment revenue     Segment profit 
 
                                    2025    2024    2025     2024 
 
                                    USD'm     USD'm     USD'm     USD'm 
 
Plantations                              193.0    186.8    44.0     31.9 
 
Stone and sand operations (2024: stone operation and sand interest)  1.9     1.1     (1.6)    0.4 
 
Other                                 -      -      (2.1)    2.7 
 
                                    194.9    187.9    40.3     35.0 
 
Interest income                                          1.0     3.4 
 
Reversal of provision                                       -      6.6 
 
(Losses) / gains on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges                 (6.3)    3.0 
 
Other gains                                            2.4     7.3 
 
Finance costs                                           (13.4)    (16.4) 
 
Profit before tax                                         24.0     38.9

4. Administrative expenses 

2025      2024 
 
                      USD'000     USD'000 
 
Loss on disposal of PPE          416      310 
 
Indonesian operations           16,217     16,030 
 
Head office                3,966     3,204 
 
                      20,599     19,544 
 
Amount included as additions to PPE    (4,370)    (4,336) 
 
                      16,229     15,208

5. Interest income and reversal of provision 

2025     2024 
 
                                  USD'000    USD'000 
 
Interest on bank deposits                     532     281 
 
Other interest income                       463     3,088 
 
Interest income                          995     3,369 

Reversal of provision in respect of interest on stone loan    -      6,622

Other interest income in 2025 included USD0.4 million interest receivable in respect of the sand loan, representing interest receivable in the period prior to the borrowing company becoming a subsidiary (see note 19) (2024: USD2.3 million interest receivable in respect of stone, sand and coal loans. Interest from stone represented interest receivable in the period prior to the borrowing company becoming a subsidiary).

The provision of USD6.6 million reversed in 2024 was in respect of past interest due from the stone company which commenced commercial production and sales.

6. (Losses) / gains on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges 

2025      2024 
 
                                   USD'000     USD'000 
 
Loss on divestment of CDM                      (5,723)    - 
 
Loss on dissolution of REAF                     (557)     - 
 
Release of impairment provision on sale of non-current assets    -       3,051 
 
                                   (6,280)    3,051

During the period REA Kaltim sold its wholly owned subsidiary CDM, generating a loss on disposal of USD5.7 million (see note 20). As part of this disposal, USD338,000 was reclassified from the translation reserve to the profit and loss account.

Following the redemption and cancellation on 31 August 2025 of all of the outstanding sterling notes issued by the company's wholly owned subsidiary, REAF, REAF was put into liquidation. Its net assets were distributed to the company and on 23 December 2025 REAF was formally dissolved resulting in a loss of USD0.6 million.

In 2024 the USD3.1 million release of impairment provision on the sale of non-current assets was the amount receivable for the transfer of hectarage to plasma schemes by CDM, the carrying value of which had been fully impaired.

7. Other gains / (losses) 

2025     2024 
 
                                                USD'000     USD'000 
 
Change in value of other monetary assets and liabilities arising from exchange fluctuations  4,469     265 
 
Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations             (2,165)    6,350 
 
(Loss) / gain on acquisition of sterling notes for cancellation                (9)      702 
 
Gain on extension of dollar notes                               165      - 
 
                                                2,460     7,317

8. Finance costs 

2025      2024 
 
                       USD'000     USD'000 
 
Interest on bank loans and overdrafts    12,696     9,240 
 
Interest on dollar notes           2,028     2,028 
 
Interest on sterling notes          1,711     3,231 
 
Interest on other loans           306      1,086 
 
Interest on lease liabilities        529      374 
 
Other finance charges            940      3,136 
 
                       18,210     19,095 
 
Amount included as additions to PPE     (4,780)    (2,665) 
 
                       13,430     16,430

Other finance charges comprise bank charges and fees and amortised bank loan and loan note issue expenses.

Amounts included as additions to PPE arose on borrowings applicable to the Indonesian operations and reflected a capitalisation rate of 29.0 per cent (2024: 17.1 per cent). There is no directly related tax relief.

9. Tax 

2025     2024 
 
                  USD'000    USD'000 
 
Current tax:                    
 
UK corporation tax        -      - 
 
Overseas withholding tax     418     696 
 
Foreign tax            1,683    6,883 
 
Foreign tax - prior year     295     (536) 
 
Total current tax charge     2,396    7,043 

Deferred tax:                    
 
Current year           3,044    3,079 
 
Prior year            4,314    (1,688) 
 
Total deferred tax charge     7,358    1,391 

Total tax charge         9,754    8,434

Taxation is provided at the rates prevailing for the relevant jurisdiction. For Indonesia, the current and deferred taxation provision is based on a tax rate of 22 per cent (2024: 22 per cent) and for the UK, the taxation provision reflects a corporation tax rate of 25 per cent (2024: 25 per cent) and a deferred tax rate of 25 per cent (2024: 25 per cent).

10. Dividends 

2025     2024 
 
                                    USD'000    USD'000 
 
Amounts recognised as distributions to preference shareholders:             
 
Dividends on 9 per cent cumulative preference shares          8,782    18,576

The fixed semi-annual dividends that fell due on the preference shares in June 2025 and December 2025 were paid on their due dates. 2024 payments included arrears of dividend which amounted in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share as at 31 December 2023.

11. (Loss) / profit per ordinary share 

2025      2024 
 
                                         USD'000     USD'000 
 
Profit attributable to equity shareholders                   8,483     26,447 
 
Preference dividends paid relating to current year               (8,782)    (8,172) 
 
(Loss) / profit for the purpose of calculating (loss) / profit per share    (299)     18,275 

                                         '000      '000 
 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of:                   
 
Basic (loss) / profit per ordinary share                    43,964     43,964 
 
Diluted (loss) / profit per ordinary share                   43,964     43,964

12. Property, plant and equipment 

Plantings  Mining   Buildings   Plant,     Construction  Total 
 
                           assets   and      equipment    in progress     
 
                                 structures  and vehicles             
 
                    USD'000    USD'000   USD'000     USD'000      USD'000      USD'000 
 
Cost:                                                          
 
At 1 January 2024           157,911   -     229,282    141,534     2,887      531,614 
 
Additions               7,315    1,059   15,090    2,066      7,801      33,331 
 
Reclassifications and adjustments   -      1,330   2,220     124       (3,674)     - 
 
Disposals               (6,906)   -     (7,740)    (3,545)     -        (18,191) 
 
Acquired with new subsidiary     -      66,841   -       1,602      153       68,596 
 
Transferred from assets held for sale 18,092    -     35,435    1,099      88       54,714 
 
At 31 December 2024          176,412   69,230   274,287    142,880     7,255      670,064 
 
Additions               8,303    2,125   16,290    2,848      7,271      36,837 
 
Reclassifications and adjustments   -      3,722   4,027     2,833      (7,413)     3,169 
 
Disposals               (3,671)   -     (1,140)    (2,578)     -        (7,389) 
 
Acquired with new subsidiary (see   -      13,437   -       14       -        13,451 
note 19) 
 
 
Disposal of subsidiary (see note 20) (14,111)   -     (29,333)   (984)      -        (44,428) 
 
At 31 December 2025          166,933   88,514   264,131    145,013     7,113      671,704 

Accumulated depreciation:                                                
 
At 1 January 2024           79,180    -     67,972    87,207     -        234,359 
 
Charge for year            8,510    -     7,303     10,413     -        26,226 
 
Disposals               (5,248)   -     (5,012)    (1,850)     -        (12,110) 
 
Release of impairment         (1,007)   -     (2,044)    -        -        (3,051) 
 
Acquired with new subsidiary     -      -     -       164       -        164 
 
Transferred from assets held for sale 13,946    -     22,728    805       -        37,479 
 
At 31 December 2024          95,381    -     90,947    96,739     -        283,067 
 
Charge for year            8,365    350    7,621     10,712     -        27,048 
 
Disposals               (3,401)   -     (429)     (2,087)     -        (5,917)
Disposal of subsidiary (see note 20) (10,393)   -     (16,425)   (790)      -        (27,608) 
 
At 31 December 2025          89,952    350    81,714    104,574     -        276,590 

Carrying amount:                                                    
 
At 31 December 2025          76,981    88,164   182,417    40,439     7,113      395,114 
 
At 31 December 2024          81,031    69,230   183,340    46,141     7,255      386,997

The depreciation charge for the year includes USD637,000 (2024: USD376,000) which has been capitalised as part of additions to plantings and buildings and structures.

At the balance sheet date, the group had entered into USD3.6 million contractual commitments for the acquisition of PPE (2024: USD3.7 million).

At the balance sheet date, PPE of USD124.2 million (2024: USD131.8 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15).

Additions to PPE include USD1,985,000 of new right-of-use assets which are not included in purchases of PPE within the consolidated cash flow statement.

13. Land 

2025      2024 
 
                       USD'000     USD'000 
 
Cost:                              
 
Beginning of year              60,915     48,832 
 
Additions                  1,489     4,530 
 
Acquired with new subsidiary         -       3,086 
 
Transferred from assets held for sale    -       4,467 
 
Reclassifications              (3,169)    - 
 
Disposal of subsidiary            (4,467)    - 
 
End of year                 54,768     60,915 

Accumulated amortisation:                    
 
Beginning and end of year          2,817     2,817 

Carrying amount:                         
 
End of year                 51,951     58,098 
 
Beginning of year              58,098     46,015

Balances classi?ed as land represent amounts invested in land utilised for the purpose of the plantation operations in Indonesia.

There are two types of plantation cost, one relating to the acquisition of HGUs and the other relating to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi.

At 31 December 2025, certi?cates of HGU had been obtained in respect of areas covering 53,833 hectares (2024: 63,617 hectares). An HGU is effectively a government certi?cation entitling the holder to utilise the land for agricultural and related purposes. Retention of an HGU is subject to payment of annual land taxes in accordance with prevailing tax regulations. HGUs are normally granted for periods of up to 35 years and are renewable on expiry of such term.

The other cost relates to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi, each of which is an allocation of Indonesian state land granted by the Indonesian local authority responsible for administering the land area to which the allocation relates. Such allocations are preliminary to the process of fully titling an area of land and obtaining an HGU in respect of it. Izin Lokasi are normally valid for periods of between one and three years but may be extended if steps have been taken towards obtaining full titles.

At the balance sheet date, land titles of USD38.2 million (2024: USD36.9 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15).

14. Financial and non-financial assets 

2025     2024 
 
                           USD'000     USD'000 
 
Sand interest                    -       8,405 
 
Coal interests                   875      3,478 
 
Provision against loan to coal interests      -       (2,550) 
 
                           875      9,333 

Plasma advances                   7,490     15,406 
 
Other non-current receivables            1,943     1,996 
 
                           9,433     17,402 

Total financial assets               10,308    26,735 

Prepayments in respect of non-current assets    11,030    - 
 
Total non-financial assets             11,030    -

Sand interest at 31 December 2024 comprised monies owed to group companies by MCU which holds a silica sand concession in East Kalimantan. It was agreed in 2022 that, once all licences required for mining had been secured, the group would subscribe for new shares in MCU so as to provide it with a 49 per cent participation in MCU. This agreement was amended on 27 March 2025 to provide for the group's economic interest in MCU to be increased by 46 per cent to 95 per cent for a consideration of USD2.0 million. The monies owed to group companies by MCU comprised loans to finance pre-production costs. On 1 August 2025, the group assumed management and control of MCU's operations and MCU has been consolidated as a group company with effect from that date with balances owed by MCU to group companies thereafter treated as intercompany balances and eliminated on consolidation.

Coal interests comprise monies owed to group companies by IPA and connected persons and at 31 December 2024 also monies owed to group companies by PSS. Both IPA and PSS hold coal concessions in East Kalimantan. Concurrently with the agreement to acquire the 95 per cent economic interest in ATP, the group relinquished its interest in PSS on terms that ATP would meet the repayment of the monies owed to group companies by PSS (which ATP had guaranteed). Accordingly, since 1 July 2024 USD9.7 million of the group loans to PSS have been reconstituted as intercompany balances owed by ATP.

Regulations governing foreign ownership of mining rights in Indonesia are complex. The group had planned to take legal ownership of its interests in ATP and MCU and for legal ownership of 95 per cent of IPA to be acquired by MCU (since the concessions held by MCU and IPA overlap). This plan is now under review following legal advice that it may not provide the optimal legal structure for the group's mining interests. Pending conclusion of such review, the group is confident that agreements already in place are effective in securing the group's financial interests in ATP, MCU and IPA.

Prepayments in respect of non-current assets comprise legal fees and direct renewal charges incurred during non-current asset license renewal processes. These costs are transferred to the relevant non-current asset category when the renewal process is complete.

Plasma advances are discussed under Credit risk in note 26 of the annual report.

Other non-current receivables is a participation advance to a third party formerly holding a five per cent non-controlling interest in a group subsidiary.

15. Bank loans 

2025      2024 
 
                          USD'000     USD'000 
 
Bank loans                    148,846    134,429 

The bank loans are repayable as follows:               
 
On demand or within one year           22,894     20,012 
 
Between one and two years             21,444     19,348 
 
Between two and five years            57,704     56,489 
 
After five years                 46,804     38,580 
 
                          148,846    134,429 

Amount due for settlement within 12 months    22,894     20,012 
 
Amount due for settlement after 12 months     125,952    114,417 
 
                          148,846    134,429

All bank loans are denominated in rupiah and are stated above net of unamortised issuance costs of USD2.2 million (2024: USD2.3 million). The bank loans repayable within one year include USD3.9 million drawings under working capital facilities (2024: USD2.8 million).

The bank loans at 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2024 carry interest rates of 8.25 or 8.5 per cent and the working capital facilities 8.25 per cent . The weighted average interest rate on all bank borrowings for 2025 was 8.3 per cent (2024: 8.3 per cent).

The gross bank loans of USD151.0 million (2024: USD136.8 million) are secured on certain land titles, PPE and cash assets held by REA Kaltim, SYB, KMS and PU having an aggregate book value of USD166.7 million (2024: assets held by REA Kaltim, SYB, KMS and CDM with a book value of USD177.5 million), and are the subject of an unsecured guarantee by the company. The banks are entitled to have recourse to their security on usual banking terms.

REA Kaltim, SYB and KMS have agreed certain financial covenants under the terms of the bank facilities relating to debt service coverage, debt equity ratio, EBITDA margin and the maintenance of positive net income and positive equity; such covenants are tested annually upon delivery to Bank Mandiri of the audited financial statements in respect of each year by reference to the consolidated results for that year, and consolidated closing financial position as at the year end, of REA Kaltim and its subsidiaries. The covenants have been complied with for 2025 and 2024. PU covenants are tested on a standalone basis, until 2028 the only covenant is the maintenance of positive equity which has been complied with for 2025.

Under the terms of their bank facilities, certain plantation subsidiaries are restricted to an extent in the payment of interest on borrowings from, and on the payment of dividends to, other group companies. The directors do not believe that the applicable covenants will affect the ability of the company to meet its cash obligations.

At the balance sheet date, the group had no undrawn rupiah denominated facilities (2024: nil).

16. Sterling notes

The sterling notes at 31 December 2024 comprised GBP21.7 million nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed 2025 sterling notes issued by the company's subsidiary, REAF. The repayment obligation in respect of the sterling notes was carried on the balance sheet at USD28.2 million which included the amortised premium to date. The sterling notes were guaranteed by the company and another wholly owned subsidiary of the company, REAS, and were secured principally on unsecured loans made by REAS to an Indonesian plantation operating subsidiary of the company.

In January 2025 GBP0.3 million nominal of notes were purchased for cancellation. With effect from 31 August 2025 all of the GBP21.4 million nominal outstanding sterling notes were redeemed at 104 per cent of their principal amount (that is, at a premium of GBP0.04 per GBP1 nominal of sterling notes) in accordance with the terms of the Trust Deed constituting the sterling notes. All of the sterling notes have now been cancelled.

17. Dollar notes 

2025     2024 
 
                    USD'000     USD'000 
 
Dollar notes - repayable 2026     9,430     26,746 
 
Dollar notes - repayable 2028     17,221    - 
 
                    26,651    26,746

The dollar notes at 31 December 2025 and 2024 comprise USD27.0 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes and are stated net of the unamortised balance of the note issuance costs.

On 4 September 2025 the proposal to extend the repayment date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2028 was approved at a meeting of the noteholders. The dollar notes are thus now due for repayment on 31 December 2028.

In conjunction with the proposal to extend the redemption date for the dollar notes, the company has put in place arrangements whereby any noteholder who wishes to realise their holding of dollar notes by the previous redemption date of 30 June 2026 is offered the opportunity to do so. The company has undertaken to procure that REAS purchases at par, on 30 June 2026, the dollar notes held by any noteholder who has indicated by no later than 29 May 2026 that they do not wish to retain their notes beyond 30 June 2026 and for which the company's brokers have been unable to arrange buyers on terms acceptable to such noteholder. REAS may seek to re-sell, over time, any dollar notes so acquired by it.

There are currently USD27.0 million nominal of dollar notes in issue. The group has received an irrevocable undertaking from an existing holder of USD17.6 million nominal of the notes that it will retain that holding.

The company will pay on 30 June 2026 to those noteholders who have not elected to take advantage of the sale facility a roll-over fee in an amount equal to:

(1% + 2A) × B

where A is the percentage amount (if any) by which the 180 day average Secured Overnight Financing Rate published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 23 June 2026 exceeds 4.5 per cent (and nil if such rate does not exceed 4.5 per cent); and B is the nominal amount of dollar notes held by the qualifying noteholder at 6.00 pm on 3 September 2025.

18. Other loans and payables 

2025     2024 
 
                                    USD'000     USD'000 
 
Indonesian retirement benefit obligations               8,802     9,572 
 
Lease liabilities                           2,846     3,546 
 
Loan from non-controlling shareholder                 -       8,750 
 
Payable under settlement agreement                  -       736 
 
                                    11,648    22,604 

Repayable as follows:                                   
 
On demand or within one year (shown under current liabilities)    1,832     2,707 

Between one and two years                       534      1,898 
 
Between two and five years                      1,582     9,728 
 
After five years                           7,700     8,271 
 
Amount due for settlement after one year               9,816     19,897 

                                    11,648    22,604

The loan from non-controlling shareholder at 31 December 2024 comprised an USD8.7 million interest bearing loan which was repaid in April 2025.

The directors estimate that the fair value of other loans and payables approximates their carrying value.

19. Acquisition of subsidiary

As previously discussed (see note 14), pending completion of the formalities of the ownership structure, the sand company, MCU, is being managed and controlled by the group and has therefore been consolidated from 1 August 2025. Consideration of USD2.0 million was paid in 2025 in respect of the agreement to increase the group's economic interest in MCU by 46 per cent to 95 per cent and there are no transaction costs.

The net assets of MCU at the date of assumption of control were as follows: 

2025 
 
                USD'000 
 
PPE (see note 12)       13,451 
 
Financial assets        88 
 
Deferred tax asset       51 
 
Current assets         78 
 
Cash              44 
 
                13,712 
 
Current liabilities      (642) 
 
Deferred tax liability     (1,533) 
 
Loan from group        (9,537) 
 
Total net assets        2,000

The assets and liabilities were valued at fair value at the date of acquisition of control. This resulted in a fair value adjustment of USD7.0 million to the mining assets acquired (included within PPE) that management considers appropriate in view of future cash flows and the long-term value to the group. At acquisition the non-controlling interest of 5 per cent amounts to USDnil.

20. Disposal of subsidiary

In November 2023 the company reached an agreement with DSN for a further investment by the DSN group in REA Kaltim and, in conjunction with that agreement, granted the DSN group a priority right, for a limited period, to acquire CDM on an agreed basis. Accordingly, at 31 December 2023, the assets of CDM with were treated as assets held for sale. However, DSN concluded, and confirmed in June 2024, that it would not exercise its priority right. Following that decision, the company sought alternative offers for CDM but the one offer received was at a price that the directors considered too low. The decision was made to retain CDM and CDM was therefore reconsolidated and its assets and liabilities were reclassified from held for sale as at 31 December 2024.

Subsequently the group was able to reach agreement with TPA for the sale of CDM on terms that valued the business of CDM at close to the value that was reflected in the priority right granted to DSN.

On 13 June 2025 the group completed the sale of CDM to TPA, all conditions pursuant to the sale agreement dated 22 April 2025 having been satisfied. The disposal of CDM's assets and liabilities has generated a loss of USD5.7 million, calculated as follows. 

June 
 
                   2025 
 
                   USD'000 
 
PPE (see note 12)          16,820 
 
Land                4,467 
 
Deferred tax            952 
 
Inventories             1,098 
 
Plasma advances           4,785 
 
Trade and other receivables     714 
 
Cash and bank balances       372 
 
                   29,208 
 
Trade payables           (280) 
 
Other loans and payables      (15,178) 
 
Net assets             13,750 
 
Translation reserve         338 
 
                   14,088 

Net consideration received     8,365 
 
Loss on disposal          (5,723)

Total cash movement on disposal of CDM was USD8.0 million being net consideration less cash divested.

21. Movement in net borrowings 

2025       2024 
 
                                            USD'000      USD'000 
 
Change in net borrowings resulting from cash flows:                             
 
(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents, after exchange rate effects    (14,032)     24,919 
 
Decrease in restricted cash at bank                          (1,565)     (277) 
 
Net increase in bank borrowings                            (33,991)     (27,480) 
 
Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation                      381       11,606 
 
Redemption of sterling notes                             30,009      - 
 
Decrease in borrowings from non-controlling shareholder                8,750      12,234 
 
Borrowings divested with disposal of subsidiary                    15,178      - 
 
Transfer of borrowings from assets held for sale                   -        (7,401) 
 
                                            4,730      13,601 
 
Amortisation of sterling note issue expenses and premium               (58)       566 
 
Gain on dollar note extension                             165       - 
 
Amortisation of dollar note issue expenses                      (70)       (174) 
 
Amortisation of bank loan expenses                          (562)      (1,884) 
 
                                            4,205      12,109 
 
Currency translation differences                           2,793      6,820 
 
Net borrowings at beginning of year                          (159,255)    (178,184) 
 
Net borrowings at end of year                             (152,257)    (159,255)

22. Related party transactions

Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries are dealt with in the company's individual financial statements.

Remuneration of key management personnel

The remuneration of the directors, who are the key management personnel of the group, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories specified in IAS 24: Related party disclosures. Further information about the remuneration of, and fees paid in respect of services provided by, individual directors is provided in the audited part of the Directors' remuneration report. 

2025     2024 
 
               USD'000    USD'000 
 
Short-term benefits     1,598    1,450

23. Rates of exchange 

2025      2025      2024      2024 
 
                    Closing    Average    Closing    Average 
 
Indonesian rupiah to US dollar    16,782     16,504     16,162     15,906 
 
US dollar to pounds sterling     1.3451     1.3240     1.2529     1.2783

24. Events after the reporting period

There have been no material post balance sheet events that would require disclosure in, or adjustment to, these financial statements.

References to group operating companies in Indonesia are as listed under the map on page 5 of the annual report.

The terms FFB, CPO and CPKO mean, respectively, fresh fruit bunches, crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil.

References to dollars and USD are to the lawful currency of the United States of America.

References to rupiah and Rp are to the lawful currency of Indonesia.

References to sterling, pounds sterling and GBP are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom.

Other terms are listed in the glossary of the annual report.

Press enquiries to:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     RE 
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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.