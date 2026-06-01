Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:05
1,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.06.2026 13:51 Uhr
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028 
01-Jun-2026 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
 
For immediate release 
 
1 June 2026 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 
 
Take up of the sale facility agreed by the company in conjunction with the extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 
per cent dollar notes issued by the company (the "dollar notes") from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2028 
 
Introduction 
 
In September 2025, the company announced that the holders of the dollar notes (the "noteholders") had approved the 
extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes by two and a half years, from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2028.  
 
In conjunction with the extension of the redemption date, in recognition of the fact that the market in the dollar 
notes can be limited and accepting that not all noteholders would necessarily be willing to have the monies represented 
by their holdings of dollar notes tied up beyond 30 June 2026, any qualifying noteholder (being a noteholder on the 
register of noteholders at 6.00 p.m. on 3 September 2025 (being the business day prior to the date of the general 
meeting of noteholders convened for the purposes of obtaining the necessary sanction of noteholders to the extension of 
the redemption date for the dollar notes)) who wished to realise all or, subject to the provisions as regards the 
transfer of dollar notes included at Condition 3 attaching to the dollar notes, any part of its holding of dollar notes 
on the then current redemption date of 30 June 2026 was invited to contact R.E.A. Services Limited ("REA Services") by 
no later than 5.00 pm on 29 May 2026. The company agreed that REA Services would then either purchase the relevant 
dollar notes itself or arrange the purchase thereof by a third party, in either case at par for settlement on 30 June 
2026. 
 
The company now announces that valid elections to take up such sale facility have been received by REA Services from 
qualifying noteholders in respect of an aggregate of USD7,264,218 nominal of dollar notes.  The time period for elections 
to take up the sale facility expired on Friday, 29 May 2026. 
 
A further announcement will be made at the end of June 2026 regarding the purchase by REA Services and/or by third 
parties of dollar notes in respect of which such valid elections have been made.  
 
At the time of such further announcement, the company will also announce the amount of the roll over fee to be paid by 
it to those qualifying noteholders who have not elected to take advantage of the sale facility. The amount of such fee 
can only be calculated following the publication by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 23 June 2026 of the 180 day 
Average Secured Overnight Financing Rate as, as previously announced, the roll over fee is an amount equal to: 
 
(1%  +  2A)  x  B 
 
where: 
 
A is the percentage amount (if any) by which the 180 day Average Secured Overnight Financing Rate published by the 
Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 23 June 2026 exceeds 4.5 per cent (and nil if such rate does not exceed 4.5 per 
cent); and 
 
B is the nominal amount of dollar notes held by the qualifying noteholder at 6.00 pm on 3 September 2025. 
 
The roll-over fee will be paid in cash on 30 June 2026.  Accounts will be credited on such date. The roll-over fee will 
be paid in dollars unless the relevant qualifying noteholder has already elected, in accordance with the terms and 
conditions attaching to the dollar notes, to receive interest in respect of the dollar notes in sterling, in which 
event the roll over fee will be paid to that noteholder in sterling, with each dollar otherwise payable by the company 
being translated into sterling at the rate actually achieved by the company for the sale of dollars for sterling at or 
around 11.00 a.m. on 23 June 2026.  The company will not be responsible to any noteholder for any loss or alleged loss 
arising from any such sale of dollars for sterling. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
David Blackett           Carol Gysin 
 
Chairman              Director 
             
R.E.A Holdings plc       R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877         Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD8BTF36 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 429446 
EQS News ID:  2337060 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2337060&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.