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WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:01
1,370 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.05.2026 11:09 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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R.E.A. Holdings plc: Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports 
20-May-2026 / 09:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 

Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports 

The Indonesian government has recently announced a proposal concerning the export of Indonesian crude palm oil ("CPO") 
and certain minerals. Pursuant to this proposal, exports of CPO and such minerals will in future be routed through a 
new Indonesian state marketing board. Details of precisely how and when this proposal will be fully implemented have 
not yet been announced. 

REA sells its palm products into the domestic Indonesian market rather than directly into export markets, so any 
immediate direct impact would appear to be limited. However, as with any policy affecting Indonesian palm oil trade 
flows, there could potentially be indirect pricing or market effects, which may be either positive or negative, 
depending on the eventual implementation details. 

Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 428004 
EQS News ID:  2330556 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2330556&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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