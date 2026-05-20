DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports 20-May-2026 / 09:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports The Indonesian government has recently announced a proposal concerning the export of Indonesian crude palm oil ("CPO") and certain minerals. Pursuant to this proposal, exports of CPO and such minerals will in future be routed through a new Indonesian state marketing board. Details of precisely how and when this proposal will be fully implemented have not yet been announced. REA sells its palm products into the domestic Indonesian market rather than directly into export markets, so any immediate direct impact would appear to be limited. However, as with any policy affecting Indonesian palm oil trade flows, there could potentially be indirect pricing or market effects, which may be either positive or negative, depending on the eventual implementation details. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RE LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 428004 EQS News ID: 2330556 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 20, 2026 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)