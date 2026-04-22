

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl PLC (BNZL.L, BZLFY.PK), a British distribution and outsourcing company, said on Wednesday that its first-quarter trading was in line with expectations amidst significant macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.



For the three-month period to March 31, the Group registered a revenue growth of 1.5%, helped by volume growth, easier comparatives, and tariff-related price increases.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its outlook. Bunzl still anticipates moderate revenue growth at constant exchange rates, driven by some underlying revenue growth and a small benefit from acquisitions. The company, however, expects a slight drop in annual operating margin.



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