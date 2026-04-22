WENDEL: Wendel completes the acquisition of a controlling stake in Committed Advisors, adding expertise in secondary markets to its third-party asset management business

PRESS RELEASE - APRIL 22ND, 2026

Wendel completes the acquisition of a controlling stake in Committed Advisors, adding expertise in secondary markets to its third-party asset management business

Strengthens partnership with BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts' GP stakes platform, which is also participating in the transaction

Wendel announces today the closing of the acquisition of a controlling stake (56% of the capital) in Committed Advisors ("Committed Advisors" or "CA") from its founding partners who also reinvested all of their net proceeds in Committed Advisors funds, as part of the transaction.

Founded in 2010, Committed Advisors is a global private investment firm focusing on the mid-market, providing a broad range of solutions to investors and general partners seeking liquidity solutions for their private equity assets. The firm, with its 55 professionals, manages €7.7 billion of private assets on behalf of third-party investors, and has completed over 250 transactions since inception.

For Wendel, this transaction constitutes a new milestone in its third-party asset management business, Wendel Investment Managers, which is aimed at generating additional sources of recurring income and intrinsic value creation. The remaining 44% of Committed Advisors' share capital will be acquired by Wendel through subsequent transactions scheduled between 2029, 2032 and 2035, as described at the transaction announcement.

Furthermore, BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts (BNPP AM Alts), through its GP Stake investment strategy managed by the Prime unit1, for a diversified pool of investors, has announced the agreement to acquire a 5.9% stake in Committed Advisors from Wendel2. This investment reflects BNPP AM Alts' strong conviction in the secondaries market, as well as the trusted and longstanding relationship between all parties. As a reminder, a similar (joint) operation was done back in March 2025 with Monroe Capital.3 This new transaction is part of the ongoing active deployment of the BNPP AM Alts' GP Stake strategy by its investment team, who currently manages €540 million4 and who aims to identify blue-chip private market players to accompany them in their development through strategic and operational support.

With this partnership, Committed Advisors becomes the secondary market specialist within Wendel Investment Managers (Wendel's asset management platform), which already covers buyout through IK Partners and private credit through Monroe Capital. Committed Advisors will benefit from the platform's resources and support to consolidate its development and keep generating growth in a secondary market that has more than doubled in size since 2021. Following this transaction, Wendel Investment Managers is expected to manage over €49bn in Assets Under Management and to generate over €200 million in Fee Related Earnings on a pro forma basis in 2026 across private equity, private debt and private market solutions



Laurent Mignon, CEO of Wendel, said:

- It's a great privilege for Wendel to partner on the next chapter of Committed Advisors' growth with such a renowned investor as BNPP AM Alts and its full ecosystem. Their commitment to our business will provide meaningful and stable capital to thoughtfully further scale our platform and better capture the attractive and expanding opportunity in middle market private markets".

Gilles Dusaintpère, Head of GP Stake Investments at BNPP AM Alts said:

"We are delighted and enthusiastic to build on our long-standing relationship with Wendel to partner with Committed Advisors. As a minority shareholder, we will accompany Committed Advisors on its next stage of growth, leveraging its key position as a high-quality, leading secondary manager. This partnership underscores the strength of the franchise and reflects our strong conviction with regards to the broad development of the secondaries market across all its dimensions."

-Ends-

PRESS CONTACTS

BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts (PRIME unit)

Julie Marie - +33 6 85 59 73 95

julie.marie@axa-im.com

Jamie Wynn-Williams - +44 207 003 2680

Jamie.wynn-williams@axa-im.com

Prosek Partners

Matthieu Roussellier and Milo Larkin / pro-BNPPAMAltsPrime@prosek.com

Wendel

Christine Anglade-Pirzadeh: +33 (0)1 42 85 63 24

c.anglade@wendelgroup.com

Caroline Decaux: +33 (0)1 42 85 91 27

c.decaux@wendelgroup.com

Primatice

Olivier Labesse: +33 (0)6 79 11 49 71

olivierlabesse@primatrice.com

Hugues Schmitt: +33 (0)6 71 99 74 58

huguesschmitt@primatice.com

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024 and 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and announced the acquisition of Committed Advisors in October 2025. As of December 31, 2025, Wendel Investment Managers manages 47 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.5 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook - Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture" in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: @Wendel

About BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts

BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts (BNPP AM Alts) is the alternative investments platform of BNP Paribas Asset Management. It is the largest alternatives asset manager in Europe and a global leader, with approximately €300 billion in assets under management across Real Estate, Infrastructure, Alternative Credit and Private Equity.

With more than 30-year track record, BNPP AM Alts has built a reputation as a pioneering and innovative asset manager, combining an entrepreneurial investment culture with strategic discipline.

BNPP AM Alts finances the real economy by providing equity and debt to help companies to expand by developing, managing and financing infrastructure and buildings essential to economic growth.

Sustainability is at the core of our investment decision-making processes, with a particular focus on decarbonization.

Appendix: Glossary

AUM (Assets under Management): Corresponding - for a given fund - to total investors' commitment (during the fund's investment period) or total invested amount (post investment period).

Corresponding - for a given fund - to total investors' commitment (during the fund's investment period) or total invested amount (post investment period). FRE (Fee-Related Earnings): This indicator is used by Wendel Investment Managers. It corresponds to operating income from third-party asset management activities, excluding Performance Related Earnings (see below). FRE also includes net income from Monroe Capital's Fund O. It does not take into account other financial results, (with the exception of financial income from investment activities), impairment of non-current assets, non-recurring income and expenses (in particular restructuring costs), income and expenses unrelated to the business, entries relating to mergers and acquisitions (in particular gains and losses on disposals, impairment of goodwill allocations, earn-out and deferred payment expenses) and taxes.

PRE (Performance Related Earnings): (Performance Related Earnings): this indicator is used by Wendel Investment Managers. It constitutes the variable portion of fees (carried interest allocated to the Group). GP (General Partner): Entity in charge of the overall management, administration and investment of the funds. The GP is paid by management fees charged on assets under management (AuM).



(Performance Related Earnings): this indicator is used by Wendel Investment Managers. It constitutes the variable portion of fees (carried interest allocated to the Group).

1 Previously known as AXA IM PRIME, currently BNPP AM PRIME

2 Post acquisition by BNPP AM alts, Wendel will own 50.1% of Committed Advisors

3 See: Monroe Capital Completes Strategic Partnership with Wendel Group - Monroe Capital LLC