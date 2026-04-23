

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French investment company Wendel SE (MWDP.PA) said on Thursday that in the first quarter, Wendel Investment Managers (WIM) will manage 49.5 billion euros in assets across private equity, private debt, and secondary markets. Management fees surged to 106.2 million euros, up 129 percent from the same period last year.



The company's Net Asset Value stood at 158.4 euros per share as of March 31, down 3.6 percent from December due to lower market multiples, partially offset by share buybacks. Wendel SE said that following the acquisition process, WIM is expected to generate over 200 million euros in fee-related earnings in 2026, with asset management contributing roughly one-third of gross asset value.



In 2026, the company expects mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, down from earlier expectations of mid-to-high single-digit growth. It also anticipates an improvement in adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates.



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