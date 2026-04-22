Enento Group Oyj: Insider information: Enento Group to initiate change negotiations to support strategy execution and build smarter operations

Enento Group Plc | Inside Information | April 22, 2026 at 09:30:00 EEST

Enento Group Plc will initiate change negotiations in Finland and Sweden in accordance with applicable local legislation to support the execution of the Group's strategy, simplifying the operating model and improving operational efficiency.

The negotiations concern all employees in Finland and Sweden. The preliminary estimate is that the planned measures could lead to a maximum reduction of approximately 60 full-time equivalents (FTEs).



The aim of the negotiations is to align Enento's resources and competencies with its strategic priorities and future customer needs, clarify responsibilities and ways of working, and build smarter operations across the Group.



"To accelerate the execution of our strategy, we must continue to simplify our operating model and build smarter, more efficient ways of working. These negotiations are difficult, but necessary to strengthen our long-term competitiveness and our ability to serve our customers even better," says CEO Teppo Paavola.

The negotiations are expected to conclude during the second quarter of 2026, and the outcome will be communicated and disclosed as part of the interim report for the second quarter of 2026.

The planned measures do not affect Enento's financial guidance for 2026. Any termination benefits potentially arising from the planned measures will be recognized as items affecting comparability, in accordance with Enento's accounting policy.

For further information:

Teppo Paavola

CEO

Tel. + 358 10?270 6001

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group Plc

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 377 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 was 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.