Bonesupport Holding AB: BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ) - publishes Q1 2026 interim report

BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB (publ), a leading company in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries, today publishes the interim report for the first quarter 2026.

"Solid start to 2026 - strong growth in CERAMENT® G in the US and improved cash flow." Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

JANUARY - MARCH 2026

Net sales increased by 14 percent (31 percent at constant exchange rates) and amounted to SEK 324.0 million (283.5).

The US segment reported a sales growth of 16 percent (35 percent at constant exchange rate).

The Europe & Rest of the World (EUROW) segment reported a sales growth of 9 percent (16 percent at constant exchange rates).

The gross margin amounted to 92.2 percent (92.6).

The adjusted operating result amounted to SEK 84.9 million (39.7). The reported operating result amounted to SEK 72.2 million (29.6).

Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.81 (0.16).

Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.80 (0.16).

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

In February, the first US-based clinical pilot study reporting on surgical technique and outcomes of CERAMENT G in the area of bone infection resulting from trauma was published.

In March, the first US clinical case series with focus on infection prevention for trauma patients was published.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

The US CMS proposes improved reimbursement for the use of CERAMENT G, in complex orthopaedic infection surgery, and more specific identification codes for CERAMENT G and CERAMENT® V from 2027 onwards. The final decision is expected in late summer.

The Company also communicated that CMS proposes NTAP for CERAMENT V as of October 1, 2026, provided that the US FDA grants the Company's De Novo application no later than April 30, 2026. If an FDA approval is granted at a later date, the Company plans to submit a new NTAP application with a possible compensation supplement from October 1, 2027.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT Holding AB

Torbjörn Sköld, CEO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

ir@bonesupport.com

Cord Communications

Charlotte Stjerngren

+46 (0) 708 76 87 87

charlotte.stjerngren@cordcom.se

www.cordcom.se

This information is information that BONESUPPORT Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 08:00 CEST.

About BONESUPPORT

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to 1,175 msek in 2025. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.