Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-March 2026

"We deliver a stable first quarter with healthy demand and positive performance across several parts of the business. Underlying profitability was in line with last year, excluding the effects of currencies and tariffs. At the same time, we are intensifying our work to shape the company's future direction. This marks the start of the next phase in our development - towards a more focused and profitable Arjo," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of Arjo.

January-March 2026 in brief

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,698 M (2,863).

Net sales grew organically by 3.8%.

The gross margin was 42.6% (43.7).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 456 M (486).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 190 M (208).

Profit after financial items increased to SEK 148 M (125).

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.40 (0.34).

Cash flow from operations rose to SEK 237 M (184), corresponding to a cash conversion of 52.7% (41.3).



Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on April 22 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q1-report-2026/dial-in



Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2026/



A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com



Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com



This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on April 22, 2026.