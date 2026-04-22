Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 10:10
2,508 Euro
+1,13 % +0,028
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARJO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4722,54011:01
2,5042,51011:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-March 2026

"We deliver a stable first quarter with healthy demand and positive performance across several parts of the business. Underlying profitability was in line with last year, excluding the effects of currencies and tariffs. At the same time, we are intensifying our work to shape the company's future direction. This marks the start of the next phase in our development - towards a more focused and profitable Arjo," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of Arjo.

January-March 2026 in brief

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,698 M (2,863).

Net sales grew organically by 3.8%.

  • The gross margin was 42.6% (43.7).
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 456 M (486).
  • Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 190 M (208).
  • Profit after financial items increased to SEK 148 M (125).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.40 (0.34).
  • Cash flow from operations rose to SEK 237 M (184), corresponding to a cash conversion of 52.7% (41.3).

Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on April 22 at 08:00 CEST via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q1-report-2026/dial-in

Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2026/

A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations
+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com


Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com


This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on April 22, 2026.


About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treating leg ulcers, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis, and our medical beds are all designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all care situations. With approximately 7 000 people worldwide and more than 65 years of caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges. www.arjo.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.