Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks enters into bridge loan agreement to cover short-term working capital needs

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Wyld Networks AB ("Wyld Networks" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement for a bridge loan of SEK 1.5 million with a lender. The purpose of the loan is to cover the Company's short-term working capital needs during the period until the completion of the proposed rights issue (the "Rights Issue").

In order to cover the Company's short-term working capital needs until the proceeds from the Rights Issue are received by the Company, the Company has entered into an agreement regarding a bridge loan of SEK 1.5 million with Aramia AB. The Company intends to repay the bridge loan in connection with the completion of the Rights Issue. As compensation for the bridge loan, an arrangement fee of 5.0 percent applies, as well as an interest rate of 1.5 percent for each commenced 30-day period will be paid. The loan matures, at the latest, on July 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company considers that the terms are market-based and favorable for the Company, taking into account the Company's financial situation.

Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Kjell Olovsson, CEO Wyld Networks

E-mail: kjell.olovsson@wyldnetworks.com

This information is information that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 21, 2026, at 21:00CEST.

About Wyld Networks

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

The Wyld Networks share (WYLD) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to Wyld Networks is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Read more on: www.wyldnetworks.com

Important information

The information in this press release neither contains nor constitutes an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade shares, warrants or other securities in Wyld Networks. No action has been taken and no action will be taken to allow an offer to the public in any jurisdiction other than Sweden. This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document in the form prescribed in Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation. This press release neither identifies nor purports to identify risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in shares, warrants or other securities in the Company. The information in this press release is only intended to describe the background to the Rights Issue and does not claim to be complete or exhaustive. No assurance shall be given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this press release. This press release constitutes marketing in accordance with Article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation.

The information in this press release may not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful, subject to legal restrictions or require other actions than those following from Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute violations of applicable securities laws. No shares, warrants or other securities in Wyld Networks have been registered, and no shares, warrants or other securities will be registered, under the then-applicable United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or securities legislation in any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States except in accordance with an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with securities legislation in the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or the regulations of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for issuers.