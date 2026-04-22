Paysafe's consumer offering expands across 18 European markets, enabling a seamless journey from cash solutions to full-service digital wallet with an IBAN-enabled account and debit card

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, today introduces PaysafeWallet, the digital wallet designed to support everyday financial management for cash and digital-preferred consumers in the experience economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422204567/en/

PaysafeWallet has been fully rolled out across the PaysafeCard app.

PaysafeWallet enables customers to send, receive, spend, and withdraw money, supported by a dedicated IBAN-enabled personal payment account and debit card. This solution represents the evolution of PaysafeCard's Account Card into a full-service digital wallet. PaysafeWallet has been fully rolled out across the PaysafeCard app, website, and customer-facing marketing in all live markets, creating one clear and unified value proposition.

PaysafeWallet is now live across 18 European markets: Germany, France, Greece, Spain, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, Slovenia, Finland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Malta.

For existing users, nothing changes. More than 600,000 customers will continue to access cash deposits and their IBAN-based account and debit card with uninterrupted service and functionality. At the same time, PaysafeWallet is expanding into new countries where PaysafeCard is already a very popular online payment method.

"PaysafeWallet is a core consumer product and a brand that carries the Paysafe name and represents where we are headed," said Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe. "It connects cash-based consumers to a modern digital wallet experience, combining everyday usability with the financial services they need to participate fully in the experience economy."

PaysafeWallet builds on strong early momentum. Initially launched in select European markets to bring wallet capabilities to cash and digital consumers, the platform quickly expanded across multiple markets. Today, PaysafeWallet plays a central role in Paysafe's strategy to create a connected consumer journey, enabling customers to move seamlessly from cash solutions to full-service digital wallets.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422204567/en/

Contacts:

For further information about Paysafe, please contact:

The Paysafe Press Office via PR@Paysafe.com