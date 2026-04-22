Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) shareholders are invited to participate in Carmila's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on Wednesday May 13, 2026 at 9:30AM at One Point, 14 avenue d'Eylau, 75116 Paris.

The Notice of the Meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the French bulletin of compulsory legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires BALO n° 41) dated 06 April 2026 and supplemented in the corrigendum published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires BALO on 10 April 2026 (No. 43) to the resolution concerning the ratification of the co-optation of a Director (5th resolution). A copy of this corrigendum is available on the Company's website (www.carmila.com).

The documents and information referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website (at www.carmila.com section "Finance" then "Annual General Meeting").

Shareholders may obtain these documents by post, in accordance with the provisions of the French commercial code, by addressing a written request to the company's Head Office or its representative Uptevia.

Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the updated documents in the section dedicated to the Shareholder Meeting.

INVESTOR AGENDA

13 May 2026: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

29 July 2026 (after trading): 2026 half-year results

30 July 2026: 2026 half-year results presentation

22 October 2026 (after trading): Third-quarter 2026 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila is a leading European commercial real estate company, with 250 shopping centres across France, Spain and Italy. As of 31 December 2025, Carmila's portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion.

Welcoming over 600 million visitors each year, Carmila creates local lifehubs, vibrant places that are essential to everyday life. Anchored by Carrefour hypermarkets, these centres act as catalysts for local commerce by integrating shopping, healthcare services, events, dining and leisure.

Carmila is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A, under the ticker symbol CARM and benefits from the French listed real estate investment trust regime ("SIIC"). The Group is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Annual General Meeting" section of Carmila's Finance webpage:

https://www.carmila.com/en/annual-general-meeting

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422341179/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST

Florian Godard (Senior Manager)

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

+33 6 85 68 26 19

florian_godard_1@carmila.com

PRESS

Elodie Arcayna (Director)

Corporate Communications and CSR

+33 7 86 54 40 10

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com