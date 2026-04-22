The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

The Diverse Income Trust plc

22nd April 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 21st April 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

21st April 2026 125.22 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 123.50 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

22nd April 2026