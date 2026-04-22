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WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
14,120 Euro
+0,28 % +0,040
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ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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14,32014,36014:12
14,32014,36014:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
36 Leser
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Enento Group Oyj: Enento provides restated financial information for the year 2025 following change in operating model

Enento Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 22, 2026 at 14:00:00 EEST

Enento announced on 2 March 2026 its transition to a country-based operating model, effective 3 March 2026. The change replaced the previous Business Area structure and is intended to strengthen commercial accountability, clarify end-to-end profit-and-loss ownership and enhance customer proximity across the Group's markets.

Under the new model, commercial and financial responsibility are anchored at the country level. Finland and Sweden will operate as separate country units, while Norway and Denmark will operate under one combined country structure. Financial results will be disclosed separately for each of these segments starting with the January-March 2026 interim report, which will be published on 28 April 2026.

In addition, Enento is updating its net sales reporting practice. Going forward, net sales will be reported by segment and by revenue type: Business information and Consumer information. In prior periods, net sales were reported by Business Area: Business Insight and Consumer Insight. As part of this change, certain ID protection services for corporate customers previously included in the Direct-to-Consumer business line under Consumer Insight have been reclassified to Business information services.

The restatement has no impact on the Group's total financial figures. Enento's financial information for the year 2025 has been restated to correspond to the new reporting structure. Changes in restated comparatives are presented in separate Excel and PDF files attached to this release.

For further information:
Elina Stråhlman
CFO
Tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group Plc
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 377 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 was 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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