

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $226.8 million, or $4.85 per share. This compares with $188.6 million, or $3.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $271.4 million or $5.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $1.56 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $226.8 Mln. vs. $188.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.85 vs. $3.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.56 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.70 To $ 5.80 Full year EPS guidance: $ 23.85 To $ 24.15



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