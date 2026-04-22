

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) maintained its adjusted earnings service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share on consolidated service revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, with Advanced Connectivity service revenue growth of more than 5 percent and a decline in Legacy service revenue of more than 20 percent.



The company also plans to maintain its current annualized common stock dividend of $1.11 per share and share repurchases of approximately $8 billion



Further, AT&T maintained the long-term outlook and capital allocation plans, with improved growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share through 2028. It also maintains its plans to return more than $45 billion to shareholders during 2026-2028 through dividends and share repurchases.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, T is trading on the NYSE at $26.20, up $0.31 or 1.19 percent.



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