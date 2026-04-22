Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Enters Strategic Collaboration with ICreate Education Technology to Advance AI Robotics Learning in North America

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) ("Classover" or the "Company"), an AI-powered education company, today announced a strategic collaboration with ICreate Education Technology Co., Ltd., a leading AI education robotics company serving over one million users globally and recognized with top honors at the 2026 Bett Awards for its AI Coding Companion. The strategic collaboration is aimed at exploring the co-development of hands-on AI and robotics learning environments across North America.

The collaboration establishes a framework for the two parties to jointly explore how AI robotics technologies can be embedded into real-world educational settings-including classrooms, robotics labs, after-school programs, and summer camps-where students can actively build, experiment, and interact with intelligent systems.

Since launching its robotics division, Classover has been focused on redefining how students engage with AI and robotics-shifting from passive learning toward hands-on, construction-based experiences. The Company has been actively exploring and co-developing learning environments where students do not just learn about AI, but build with it, test it, and understand it through direct interaction.

"We believe the most effective way for students to understand AI is by building and experimenting with it," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "This collaboration is about co-developing environments where students can engage with robotics and intelligent systems in a hands-on way-making learning more tangible, intuitive, and real."

As part of the collaboration, Classover will seek to leverage its North American education footprint-including offline deployment capabilities, institutional partnerships, and local operational infrastructure-to support the development and rollout of these learning environments. ICreate Education Technology will look to contribute its AI robotics systems and technical expertise, enabling hands-on deployment, localization, and integration across North American education settings.

The collaboration may include pilot programs and demonstration projects designed to test and refine these hands-on learning environments, as well as joint participation in education and industry events to advance broader awareness of applied AI learning.

This announcement reflects a non-binding strategic collaboration only and does not include definitive commercial terms such as pricing, exclusivity, or distribution arrangements. Any future binding arrangements pursuant to the collaboration would be subject to separate definitive agreements between the parties.

About ICreate Education Technology

ICreate Education Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of AI-powered robotics education solutions, serving over one million users globally. The company integrates robotics hardware, AI-driven interaction technologies, and a comprehensive curriculum system to deliver hands-on, applied learning experiences for students. Its flagship products and platforms enable learners to build, program, and interact with intelligent systems, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications. ICreate was recognized with top honors at the 2026 Bett Awards for its innovation in educational robotics.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. Classover believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company's mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: the ability to realize any actual results from the non-binding collaboration with ICreate Education Technology Co., Ltd.; Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/classover-enters-strategic-collaboration-with-icreate-education-t-1159290