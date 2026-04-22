Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2026, the Company has completed its previously announced Shares-for-Debt settlement (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company has issued 5,163,750 of the Company's Common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share. The shares for debt represent the full and final settlement of outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $516,375.

The Shares-for-Debt Transactions are being undertaken by the Company in order to preserve cash and strengthen its balance sheet. The Shares issued pursuant to the Shares-for-Debt Transactions will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.

The debt settlement will be a "related party transaction" under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The debt settlement to insiders and former insiders in the amount of $464,375, resulting in 4,643,750 Common shares being issued to insiders, received disinterested shareholder approval on March 13, 2026 at the Company's annual Shareholder meeting, and approval from the TSXV on April 21, 2026.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293772

Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.