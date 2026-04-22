

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Laval AB (ALFA.ST) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK1.899 billion, or SEK4.59 per share. This compares with SEK1.991 billion, or SEK4.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to SEK15.919 billion from SEK16.465 billion last year.



Alfa Laval AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.899 Bln. vs. SEK1.991 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.59 vs. SEK4.82 last year. -Revenue: SEK15.919 Bln vs. SEK16.465 Bln last year.



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