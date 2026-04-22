Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is hosting its annual and special meeting of shareholders later today, Wednesday April 22, 2026, commencing at 4:00 PM at the offices of its lawyers, Fogler Rubinoff LLP, located at 40 King St. West, Suite 2400, Scotia Plaza Toronto ON M5H 3Y2.

Commencing at 4:30 PM following the conclusion of the formal portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung the Company's CEO will host a live demonstration of two of its core IronCAP-based technologies: its Quantum AI Wrapper ("QAW") and its quantum-resistant digital asset infrastructure, including a preview of the $qONE and forthcoming qVAULT. The live demonstration will showcase how 01 Quantum's technologies are being applied to two large and rapidly evolving markets: secure artificial intelligence and quantum-safe digital assets infrastructure. Registration for the event can be found below.

For those who cannot attend in person we invite you to join us online or dial in to listen.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89726877389?pwd=HftuuixEHTR5JL5e0Iz5MqqpYNbUpt.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558-8656 or (669) 900-9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 897 2687 7389

Passcode: 360476977

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293725

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.