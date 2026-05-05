Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, announces it has received a Notice of Allowance for its secure Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

United States patent application No. 19/341,748 has been examined by the USPTO and is allowed for issuance as a Patent. The invention, a secure AI professional/managed service for enterprises, and government such as national defense, as well as a secure AI model marketplace system, secures both models and user data by managing computation-preserving-cryptography (CPC) encryption of data and models with public and private CPC user key pairs.

This Notice of Allowance marks an important milestone for the Company from both an R&D and commercial perspective. It reinforces the innovative nature of 01's secure AI professional/managed services and its model marketplace platform, as well as strengthen the Company's ability to showcase this differentiation in business development discussions with prospective enterprise and government defence customers.

As governments and enterprises accelerate adoption of AI systems, concerns around data exposure, model theft, and quantum-era vulnerabilities are becoming more relevant purchasing criteria. These efforts are increasingly important as stakeholders seek to protect their proprietary AI models and data, in an accelerating AI race. 01 Quantum's architecture for encrypted AI computation gives the Company a defensible, differentiated position. For customers, partners, and channel integrators, this provides independent third-party validation that 01 Quantum's secure-AI approach is both novel and technically credible further strengthening the Company's go-to-market messaging and competitive posture, supporting the Company's organic revenue growth efforts.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "Our Quantum AI Wrapper technology (QAW), embodies our patent application. It is designed to let AI systems work on data without ever exposing that data in readable form. It does this by combining Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), which allows computation on encrypted information, with our standards-based IronCAP PQC. The result is an AI environment where prompts, model parameters, and outputs stay encrypted end-to-end, even if the underlying system is compromised."

The Company demonstrated an application embodying its QAW technology at its recent Shareholders' Meeting. The demonstration is available on its web site under Investor Relations / Recent Events at: Investor Relations AI Demonstration

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance the Company's PQC technologies, the market adoption of such technologies and the impact of quantum computing on the digital economy. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295903

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.