Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce that Dr. Edoardo Persichetti has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors following shareholder approval at its annual meeting. Dr. Persichetti, who previously served as a consultant for the Company, brings world-class expertise in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to the Board as 01 Quantum continues to scale its enterprise-level cybersecurity solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Edoardo to the Board of Directors," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "His transition from a strategic advisor to a Director reflects the value he provides to our technical roadmap. As a leading voice in NIST's standardization process, his oversight will be instrumental as we deploy IronCAP across security-sensitive enterprise environments."

Dr. Persichetti added, "Having worked closely with the team over the past year, I am honored to join the Board and help guide the Company's strategic vision. The arrival of quantum computing necessitates a fundamental shift in encryption, and 01 Quantum is positioned for that transition with practical, patent-protected solutions."

Dr. Persichetti is a renowned researcher in code-based cryptography and currently serves as an Associate Professor at Florida Atlantic University. He is a co-author of several algorithms submitted to the NIST Post-Quantum Standardization process, including HQC, which was selected as a global standard in 2025. His extensive academic background includes a PhD from the University of Auckland and research positions at Warsaw University. In connection with his appointment, on April 28 2026, the Company granted Dr. Persichetti options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares at a price of $0.43 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant. The options vest quarterly in four tranches of 25,000 each on October 28, 2026; April 28, 2027; October 28, 2027 and April 28, 2028. The options are governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX-V. After granting these stock options there will be a total of 9,205,000 options outstanding under the stock option plan.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance the Company's PQC technologies, the market adoption of such technologies and the impact of quantum computing on the digital economy. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294886

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.