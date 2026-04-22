Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, will announce first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, before market open.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the event and will remain available via the same link for at least one year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast: Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides Dial in: 1-877-407-0752 (U.S. toll-free) 1-201-389-0912 (International)

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

www.paysafe.com.

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Contacts:

Investors:

Kirsten Nielsen

+1 (646) 901-3140

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com