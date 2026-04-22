Eaton Corporation: New Eaton Predictive Maintenance Software Significantly Boosts Uptime, Energy Efficiency Across Industrial Applications

Eaton motor analytics helps predict motor and pump issues up to 30% earlier and 25% more accurately than currently available sensing solutions

Available as an add-on to Brightlayer on-premise software, motor analytics enables smarter, more cost-effective and predictive maintenance

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Intelligent power management company Eaton today introduced a new motor analytics software solution designed to help mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other industrial applications detect critical equipment issues sooner and more accurately than existing solutions - without installing additional sensors or hardware directly on the motor. By providing a comprehensive view of motor and pump health and performance, the predictive maintenance innovation empowers facility management teams to make smarter and more cost-effective maintenance decisions that drive uptime and energy efficiency.

The Eaton motor analytics utilizes motor current signature analysis (MCSA) and machine learning to predict the most common motor and pump problems months in advance. This predictive insight enables maintenance teams to prioritize interventions, minimize unplanned downtime and reduce operational risk. The solution also helps identify inefficient motors to prioritize maintenance efforts for optimized energy consumption and improved system performance.

"Electric motors are the heartbeat of mission-critical operations across nearly every industry, powering everything from pumps and compressors to conveyors and fans," said Kevin Olikara, product and portfolio software manager at Eaton. "Our latest predictive maintenance innovation gives maintenance teams the actionable insights needed to help reduce unplanned downtime and energy waste while extending equipment life."

Available as an add-on for any Eaton Brightlayer software for industrial customers, motor analytics features pre-built analytics and inferential sensing that can deliver valuable operational insights within hours. Compared to traditional sensor-based solutions, the Eaton approach requires less frequent maintenance and generates fewer false alarms.

To learn more, visit Eaton.com/MotorAnalytics.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Regina Parundik

+1.412.559.1614

reginaparundik@eaton.com

###

New Eaton motor analytics software helps predict motor and pump issues up to 30% earlier and 25% more accurately than currently available sensing solutions.

Find more stories and multimedia from Eaton Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eaton Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eaton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eaton Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-eaton-predictive-maintenance-software-significantly-boosts-uptime-1159875