

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced new data from the Phase 3 Vivacity-MG3 study and ongoing open label extension in a broad population of antibody-positive adults with generalized myasthenia gravis reinforcing the efficacy, sustained disease control and safety profile of IMAAVY. Through 120 weeks of follow-up, IMAAVY delivered sustained clinical improvements and reductions in total IgG in antibody-positive adult patients including anti-AChR+ and anti-MuSK+. Patients achieving sustained minimal symptom expression experienced greater improvements in quality of life than those with transient MSE in a post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 study.



'As demonstrated in our pivotal trial, IMAAVY was shown to deliver sustained disease control in a broad population of people living with gMG, helping to address a critical unmet need,' said Chris Gasink, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Autoantibody & Gastroenterology, Johnson & Johnson.



Johnson & Johnson previously announced plans to initiate EPIC in 2025. The study, comparing the efficacy of IMAAVY versus efgartigimod, is now enrolling participants.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Johnson & Johnson shares are down 0.50 percent to $225.00.



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