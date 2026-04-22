

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $198.36 million, or $67.76 per share. This compares with $299.58 million, or $94.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 21.9% to $1.835 billion from $2.350 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $198.36 Mln. vs. $299.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $67.76 vs. $94.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.835 Bln vs. $2.350 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News