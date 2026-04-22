AECI Limited - Notice of AGM and changes to the Board and Board Committees

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE00000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company or the Group)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 102 nd annual general meeting (AGM) of AECI shareholders (Shareholders) will be held at AECI Place, 24 The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton on Wednesday, 27 May 2026 at 10:00 (SAST). The notice of AGM, incorporating, inter alia, a form of proxy and the Group's audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, will be distributed to Shareholders on Wednesday, 22 April 2026. The notice of AGM is available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/results-reports-presentations.php .

Shareholders or their proxies may participate in the AGM electronically and if they wish to do so, should make application by email to the Group Company Secretary (cheryl.singh@aeciworld.com) by no later than 10:00 (SAST) on Monday, 25 May 2026, in order for the Group Company Secretary to provide the Shareholder or such Shareholder's proxy with details as to how to access the AGM by way of electronic participation.

The salient details of the AGM are as follows:

Issuer Name AECI Limited Type of Instrument Ordinary shares ISIN ZAE000000220 JSE code AFE Meeting type Annual General Meeting Meeting venue AECI Place, 24 The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton, 2191 Record date to determine which Shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of AGM Friday, 10 April 2026 Distribution of the notice of AGM to Shareholders Wednesday, 22 April 2026 Last day to trade in order to be recorded in the register to be able to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 12 May 2026 Record date to determine eligible Shareholders entitled to attend, participate in and vote at the AGM Friday, 15 May 2026 Deadline for the lodging of forms of proxy (for administrative purposes)* 10:00 (SAST), Monday, 25 May 2026 AGM date 10:00 (SAST), Wednesday, 27 May 2026 Publication of AGM results Wednesday, 27 May 2026 and by no later than 10:00 on Friday, 29 May 2026

* Any forms of proxy not received by this date may be handed to the Chairperson of the AGM prior to the proxy exercising the Shareholder's rights at the AGM.

CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

In compliance with paragraph 6.71 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Shareholders and AECI noteholders (Noteholders) are advised that Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck) shall resign as a director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Furthermore, Ms PMM O'Brien, Mr ST Coetzer and Ms NT Moholi, who are due to retire by rotation at the AGM in accordance with the Company's memorandum of incorporation, have indicated that they will not make themselves available for re-election and consequently will step down from the AECI board of directors (Board) at the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board records its sincere appreciation to the above directors for their valuable contribution and dedicated service to the Company during their tenure.

Shareholders and Noteholders are further advised of the following reconstitution of, and changes to, the Company's Board committees with effect from the conclusion of the AGM:

- the Audit & Risk Committee members will comprise Ms Marna Roets (chair), Mr Walter Dissinger, Mr Billy Mawasha and Mr July Ndlovu;

- the Social, Ethics & Safety Committee members will comprise Mr Billy Mawasha (chair), Ms Philisiwe Sibiya, Mr Walter Dissinger and Mr Steve Dawson;

- the Strategy & Investment Committee will comprise Mr Steve Dawson (chair), Ms Philisiwe Sibiya, Mr Walter Dissinger and Mr July Ndlovu;

- the Remuneration Committee will comprise Mr July Ndlovu (chair), Ms Marna Roets, Ms Philisiwe Sibiya and Mr Billy Mawasha; and

- the Nominations, Governance & Directors' Affairs Committee will comprise Ms Philisiwe Sibiya (chair), Mr Steve Dawson, Ms Marna Roets, Mr Walter Dissinger and Mr July Ndlovu.

Woodmead, Sandton

22 April 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited