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WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Stuttgart
22.04.26 | 15:18
5,700 Euro
+0,88 % +0,050
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
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AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7005,90015:43
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 15:36 Uhr
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AECI Limited - Publication of the Group's 2025 Annual Report Suite & Change Statement

AECI Limited - Publication of the Group's 2025 Annual Report Suite & Change Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE00000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI, the Company or the Group)

PUBLICATION OF THE GROUP'S 2025 ANNUAL REPORT SUITE AND CHANGE STATEMENT

  1. PUBLICATION OF THE GROUP'S 2025 INTEGRATED REPORTING SUITE AND AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AECI shareholders (Shareholders) and AECI noteholders (Noteholders) are advised that the Group's full integrated reporting suite for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 (2025 Integrated Reporting Suite) is available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/results-reports-presentations.phpresults. Alternatively, you may email AECI Investor Relations at aeciinvestorrelations@aeciworld.com to obtain your copy.

The 2025 Integrated Reporting Suite comprises, inter alia, the integrated report (including the governance section incorporating the King Code application statement), the remuneration report, the sustainability report, the notice of annual general meeting and the Group's full audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (AFS), on which the Company's auditors, Deloitte & Touche, expressed an unmodified audit opinion.

  1. CHANGE STATEMENT

The AFS, and the auditor's report thereon, are also available through the JSE cloudlink at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2026/jse/isse/afe/AFS2025.pdf.

The AFS contain an adjustment to the taxation payable of R32 million, compared to the reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (Reviewed Results or Group Reviewed AFS), released on SENS on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

The additional taxation payable recognised relates to unsubstantiated supplier payments identified at the Group's subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Group became aware of these unsubstantiated payments subsequent to publishing the Reviewed Results.

Details of this matter are included in note 24 to the AFS. The consolidated results of the AECI group for the year ended 31 December 2024, as well as the company separate financial results for the years ended 31 December 2024 and 31 December 2025, were not affected.

Primary financial statements

The affected line items in the primary financial statements of the consolidated results, as reflected in the AECI group's audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (Group Audited AFS) include the following:

Consolidated statement of financial position

At 31 December 2025

Rand million

Group

Audited

AFS

Group

Reviewed

AFS

Difference

Equity and Liabilities

Ordinary capital and reserves

11,441

11,473

(32)

Retained earnings

9,962

9,994

(32)

Shareholders' equity

11,447

11,479

(32)

Total equity

11,601

11,633

(32)

Current liabilities

8,450

8,418

32

Taxation payable

580

548

32

Total liabilities

12,801

12,769

32

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

For the year ended 31 December 2025

Rand million

Group

Audited

AFS

Group

Reviewed

AFS

Difference

Taxation (expense)/income

(885)

(853)

(32)

Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations

330

362

(32)

Profit/(loss) for the year

315

347

(32)

Attributable to the AECI Group equity shareholders

330

362

(32)

Per ordinary share (cents)

Basic earnings/(loss)

313

343

(30)

Diluted basic earnings/(loss)

309

339

(30)

Basic earnings from continuing operations

327

357

(30)

Diluted basic earnings from continuing operations

323

353

(30)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2025

Rand million

Group

Audited

AFS

Group

Reviewed

AFS

Difference

Profit/(loss) for the year

315

347

(32)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year

(323)

(291)

(32)

Attributable to the AECI Group equity shareholders

(287)

(255)

(32)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2025

Rand million

Group

Audited

AFS

Group

Reviewed

AFS

Difference

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(323)

(291)

(32)

Profit for the year

315

347

(32)

Balance at 31 December 2025

11,601

11,633

(32)

The statement of cash flows remains unaffected by this adjustment.

Notes to the financial statements

Affected line items disclosed in the notes to the financial statements include:

Note 25: Earnings per share

Rand million

Group

Audited

AFS

Group

Reviewed

AFS

Difference

Profit/(loss) attributable to the AECI Group equity shareholders

330

362

(32)

Headline earnings from continuing and discontinued operations

1,127

1,159

(32)

Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share

Cents

Group

Audited

AFS

Group

Reviewed

AFS

Difference

Basic earnings/(loss)

313

343

(30)

Continuing operations

327

357

(30)

Headline earnings

1,068

1,098

(30)

Note 24: Taxation (expense)/income

Rand million

Group

Audited

AFS

Group

Reviewed

AFS

Difference

Current taxation (expense)/income - continuing operations

(1,122)

(1,090)

(32)

South African and foreign normal taxation, including prior year adjustment - continuing operations

(1,015)

(983)

(32)

Total income taxation (expense)/income

(885)

(853)

(32)

The effective tax rate reconciliation included in note 24 has been adjusted to reflect an effective tax rate of 72.9% (Reviewed Results: 70%). The main line items affected are:

  • Non-deductible expenses: 15.2% (Reviewed Results: 13%); and
  • Prior year adjustment: 1.8% (Reviewed Results: 1%).

Woodmead, Sandton

22 April 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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