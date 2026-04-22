Indutrade AB: Jan Öhman appointed interim CFO for Indutrade

Indutrade has appointed Jan Öhman as interim CFO. He will assume his new position on 20 July 2026, following the publication of the company's interim report for the second quarter, and will report to Bo Annvik, President and CEO, and be part of the Group Management team.

Jan Öhman previously served as CFO at Indutrade between 2014-2018. Jan has extensive experience from global and listed companies, most recently serving as CFO at Industrivärden AB. In addition, he has held senior positions within the Sandvik Group and Boliden.

The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is ongoing and will be communicated once completed.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.