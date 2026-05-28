Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires flow technology company Valveco

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Dutch company Valveco B.V., www.valveco.com, with annual sales of approximately EUR 32 million (SEK 345 million).

Valveco is a technical trading company specialised in components for the repair, maintenance and overhaul to the global marine industry. The company offers a wide range of flow components, including valves, flanges, actuators, and pipe couplings, complemented by customised solutions and aftermarket services. Customers include ship owners, ship managers, ship chandlers, shipyards and traders. Valveco was founded in 1998, has 86 employees and is located in Barendrecht, the Netherlands. It serves its customers via its own international network of sales offices in Europe, America and Asia.

"Valveco has a strong position on its international market based on its high-quality products, deep technical expertise and customer-centric approach. We are pleased to welcome the Valveco team to Indutrade", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

The closing took place on 27 May and Valveco will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Process, Energy & Water. The acquisition is Indutrade's fifth in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 220 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.