

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Indutrade AB (INDT.ST) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK599 million, or SEK1.64 per share. This compares with SEK623 million, or SEK1.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to SEK8.063 billion from SEK8.036 billion last year.



Indutrade AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK599 Mln. vs. SEK623 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.64 vs. SEK1.71 last year. -Revenue: SEK8.063 Bln vs. SEK8.036 Bln last year.



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