Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 ticker symbol: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCBs") and custom electronic parts, today announces the signing and the closing of an agreement for the acquisition of the PCB trading activities of TEKUBE SRL.

The ICAPE Group today announces the signing and the closing of an agreement with the company TEKUBE SRL in Northern Italy for the takeover of its printed circuit board buying and reselling activities, serving 30 active clients by the end of 2025.

Through this transaction, jointly led by the M&A teams and Pascal Lequerre, EVP Southern Europe, the Group strengthens its already solid position in a key market, enabling it to continue developing profitable growth. In addition to the assets of TEKUBE to be acquired, which generated an estimated €2 million in revenue in 2025, ICAPE has recently integrated several experienced and recognized professionals in the region to its salesforce, complementing already high-performing local teams.

The proposed transaction, which aligns with the objective of €30 million in external growth by 2026, meets all of ICAPE's selection criteria, including valuation. Fully financed with equity, it will enable to generate operational, geographic, commercial, and purchasing synergies.

Yann DUIGOU, CEO of the ICAPE Group, stated:

"We are delighted with this agreement with TEKUBE, which allows ICAPE to further strengthen its presence in the Southern European market, a priority market for the Group, and to develop profitable growth there, in line with the roadmap set for our teams."

Pascal LEQUERRE, EVP Southern Europe of the ICAPE Group, stated:

"Our agreement with TEKUBE allows us to better serve our current and new clients by offering them an expanded range of services, with a strengthened team and enhanced skills that will make us even more effective collectively, and also to develop new strategic coverage areas in Veneto."

Nereo GABRIELETTO, Key Account Manager representing ICAPE Group (formerly TEKUBE SRL), stated:

"I have been active in the PCB market since 1994, initially responsible for production planning within a manufacturing company, and since 1999 in the role of Sales Manager. Over the years, I have worked with various organizations, both manufacturing and trading, strengthening my technical and commercial expertise and developing a deep understanding of the market and its needs.

I have always been recognized for my strong problem-solving skills and customer-oriented approach, which have allowed me to become a consistent point of reference for my clients.

Joining Icape Group represents an important opportunity for me to help bring customer service to an even higher level. The company's proactive approach to the market, combined with an efficient support structure in China that works closely with suppliers, is a key added value in the development of new projects and markets.

The technical support we are able to provide from the earliest stages of project development helps bridge the gap with customers and turn our relationships into true partnerships. This enables us to deliver increasingly advanced technological projects, supported by a carefully selected supply chain.

There are many opportunities for market growth, but it is up to us to seize them in what is currently a particularly complex environment. In this context, the professionalism and reliability of the service offered by Icape Group will be crucial in building strong and lasting relationships with both existing and new customers.

The presence of a cohesive team of highly experienced colleagues, always ready to work in synergy, completes the picture and allows us to look to the future with confidence."

Luca MUNARETTO, Key Account Manager representing ICAPE Group (formerly TEKUBE SRL), stated:

"I entered the PCB sales industry in 2005 and collaborated with one of the first companies in Italy to manage sales and production from China. This gave me the opportunity to develop strong technical expertise and sales management skills in sourcing PCBs from China.

Over the years, I have built long-term relationships with clients who have appreciated my ability to handle both technical and commercial aspects, as well as my problem-solving approach to their challenges.

Joining the Icape Group gives me the opportunity to elevate my experience as a sales professional, as being part of a global company will allow me to better understand international market dynamics. This will also bring added value to the companies I work with, with the goal of building even stronger and longer-lasting relationships.

Furthermore, through this group and its expertise, I will be able to explore new markets, gaining increasing opportunities for growth in this sector."

Disclaimer

The objectives and trends presented in this press release are based on data, assumptions, and estimates, particularly regarding economic prospects, that the Group considers reasonable as of the date of this press release. These future prospects and objectives, resulting from the Group's strategic direction, do not constitute forecasts or estimates of the Group's earnings. The figures, data, assumptions, estimates, and objectives presented are subject to change or modification in unpredictable ways, depending, among other things, on developments in the economic, financial, competitive, legal, regulatory, accounting, and tax environment, or on other factors beyond the Group's knowledge as of the date of this press release. Furthermore, the materialization of certain risks described in Chapter 3 (Risk Factors) of the Registration Document and Chapter 2 (Risk Factors) of the Securities Note, as updated in Section 6 of the "Management's Discussion and Analysis" chapter of the 2024 Annual Financial Report, available at www.icape-group.com, could adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition, market conditions, results of operations, or outlook, and consequently call into question its ability to achieve the objectives presented herein. Moreover, the achievement of these objectives depends on the success of the Group's strategy and its implementation. Therefore, the Group makes no commitment and provides no guarantee regarding the achievement of the objectives set forth in this press release.

About TEKUBE

Founded in 2018 by Mr. Mattia Comelli, TEKUBE SRL is a company based in Udine, Italy, specializing in printed circuit board trading. The company primarily serves clients in Northern Italy (Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, Veneto, Lombardy) and to a lesser extent in Switzerland and Luxembourg. It mainly serves the Automotive, Consumer, Engineering, Healthcare, Heating, Home Appliances, Industrial, Lighting, Security, and System Integration sectors.

Learn more at: https://tekube.com/en/

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic components. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200.3 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422742957/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

Group CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

investor@icape.com

Head of IR financial communication

Régine Gaggioli

regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com