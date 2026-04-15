Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 ticker symbol: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCBs") and custom electronic components, announces the signing of a share buyback mandate

In accordance with the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting on January 8, 2025, in its first resolution, the Board of Directors of ICAPE decided on February 12, 2025, to implement a share buyback program for a maximum of €5 million at a maximum purchase price of €30 per share.

As part of this buyback program, ICAPE indicates that it has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to acquire its own shares, for a maximum amount of €500,000.

This mandate is valid for a period beginning April 15 and extending until May 19 included. The shares thus repurchased are intended to be cancelled.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic components. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200,3 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415575010/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

Group CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

investor@icape.com

Head of IR financial communication

Régine Gaggioli

regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com