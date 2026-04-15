Regulatory News:
ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 ticker symbol: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCBs") and custom electronic components, announces the signing of a share buyback mandate
In accordance with the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting on January 8, 2025, in its first resolution, the Board of Directors of ICAPE decided on February 12, 2025, to implement a share buyback program for a maximum of €5 million at a maximum purchase price of €30 per share.
As part of this buyback program, ICAPE indicates that it has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to acquire its own shares, for a maximum amount of €500,000.
This mandate is valid for a period beginning April 15 and extending until May 19 included. The shares thus repurchased are intended to be cancelled.
About the ICAPE Group
Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic components. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200,3 million.
Learn more at: icape-group.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415575010/en/
Contacts:
ICAPE Group
Group CFO
Arnaud Le Coguic
investor@icape.com
Head of IR financial communication
Régine Gaggioli
regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com