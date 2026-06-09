Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 ticker symbol: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCBs") and custom electronic parts, announces today the acquisition of a stake in the company by Luxembourg domiciled Farringdon European Opportunities following the off-market sale, by its Chairman and Founder, Mr. Thierry Ballenghien, of a block of 150,000 shares, marking a new phase in its development.

ICAPE Group announces that the Farringdon European Opportunities fund has acquired a stake in its capital. Farringdon European Opportunities is a long-only fund focused on European companies where it believes the market is materially misvaluing long-term fundamentals a view shared by ICAPE's Founder and Chairman, Mr. Thierry Ballanghien.

The transaction serves two purposes: it increases the liquidity of ICAPE's stock, and it introduces a well-respected, long-term investor with a strong track record to the shareholder register. Both are expected to be beneficial to the company and its shareholders over time. It also marks a new phase in the Group's development and in its growth ambition.

The deal was structured as an off-market sale of 150,000 shares by Mr. Ballanghien via his family holding company, Balwen Holding, representing 1.85% of ICAPE's share capital.

Following this transaction, Mr. Ballanghien holds 49.1% of ICAPE's share capital (compared to 50.96% previously), falling below the 50% ownership threshold. He retains control of the company with 55.88% of voting rights held directly and through Balwen Holding (compared to 57.43% previously), as well as a dominant position within the group of parties to the shareholders' agreement in effect since 12 April 2022.

Disclaimer;

The objectives and trends presented in this press release are based on data, assumptions and estimates, particularly regarding economic prospects, considered reasonable by the Group at the date of this press release. These future prospects and objectives, resulting from the Group's strategic orientations, do not constitute forecast data or estimates of the Group's profits. The figures, data, assumptions, estimates and objectives presented are likely to change or be modified in an unforeseeable manner, depending, among other things, on changes in the economic, financial, competitive, legal, regulatory, accounting and tax environment, or on other factors of which the Group is not aware at the date of this press release. In addition, the materialization of certain risks described in Chapter 3 (Risk Factors) of the Registration Document and Chapter 2 (Risk Factors) of the Securities Note, as updated in Section 6 of the "Management Report" Chapter of the 2025 Annual Financial Report, available at www.icape-group.com, could have a negative impact on the Group's activities, financial situation, market situation, results or prospects, and consequently call into question its ability to achieve the objectives presented here. Furthermore, the achievement of these objectives presupposes the success of the Group's strategy and its implementation. Consequently, the Group makes no commitment or guarantee as to the achievement of the objectives set out in this press release.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic parts. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200.3 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com

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Contacts:

Contacts ICAPE Group

Group CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

investor@icape.com

Head of IR financial communication

Régine Gaggioli

regine.gaggioli@icape-group.com