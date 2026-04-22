SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated: Emerging Growth Research Releases Flash Report on SBC Medical Group; Reiterates Buy-Extended Rating and $9.00 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of a Flash Report on SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBC), reiterating its Buy-Extended rating and maintaining its 12-month price target of $9.00, representing potential upside from the Company's recent share price of $3.65 as of April 21, 2026.

The Flash Report provides an update following recent share price volatility tied to a secondary share transaction, while reaffirming the Company's long-term growth outlook and underlying fundamentals.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report:

Secondary Share Transaction Misinterpreted by Market: SBC recently completed a secondary share issuance reflecting approximately a 3% reduction in the founder's ownership stake. Importantly, the transaction did not result in shareholder dilution, though shares declined following the offering due to the discounted pricing.

Founder Alignment Remains Strong: Despite the transaction, the founder/CEO continues to hold a significant majority stake in the Company, reinforcing long-term alignment with shareholders.

Improved Share Liquidity: The increase in public float-potentially up to 20%-is expected to enhance trading liquidity and may support broader institutional participation.

Potential Index Inclusion Catalyst: Increased float-adjusted market capitalization could improve SBC's eligibility for inclusion in the Russell Index.

Growth Recovery Expected in 2026: Following pricing-related revenue pressure in 2025, management continues to target a return to revenue growth during 2026.

Strategic Expansion Initiatives: SBC is pursuing international M&A opportunities and new initiatives in AI-driven operations and longevity-focused services.

Attractive Valuation: The recent share price pullback has created a disconnect between valuation and fundamentals, supported by a strong net cash position.

For a copy of the full Flash Report, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/SBC_Flash-Report_4.22.26.pdf

Or

https://www.EmergingGrowth.com/profile/sbc/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. provides management services to cosmetic treatment centers through a franchise model, operating across Japan, Southeast Asia, and the United States.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging growth companies.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, and future expectations of SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-releases-flash-report-on-sbc-medical-group-r-1160086