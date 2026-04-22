

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.54 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $1.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $4.82 billion from $4.06 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.82 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.77 To $ 2.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.00 B To $ 5.40 B



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