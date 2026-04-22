

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $477 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $409 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.453 billion or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to $22.387 billion from $19.335 billion last year.



Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $477 Mln. vs. $409 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $22.387 Bln vs. $19.335 Bln last year.



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