Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") the Company announces that, further to its April 2, 2026, April 15, 2026 and April 17, 2026 news releases it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $86,650 on the issuance of 1,850,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") and 730,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units").

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one-half of a non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"). Each whole FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow through common share and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "NFT Warrants"). Each NFT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

In connection with the second tranche of the private placement, the Company paid $6,065.50 in cash finder's fees and issued 180,600 finders' warrants exercisable at five cents per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used for exploration on the Company's Newfoundland and Ontario properties including its Ogden Gold Project and will ensure that such Canadian Exploration Expenses qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's exploration projects.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK".

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293894

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.