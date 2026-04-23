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WKN: A2ABY7 | ISIN: AU000000FGR3 | Ticker-Symbol: M11
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 20:48
0,036 Euro
-12,14 % -0,005
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AUSTRALIEN
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FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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FIRST GRAPHENE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0360,03922.04.
0,0360,03922.04.
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 02:06 Uhr
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First Graphene Limited: Strong results achieved in world-first Graphene enhanced cement roof tile trial

Highlights

  • Production trial of graphene enhanced roof tiles with FP McCann achieves CO2 reduction of up to 14%
  • Project conducted in the United Kingdom also showed 26% reduction in CEM I-to-concrete ratio required to produce concrete roof tiles
  • Graphene enhanced roof tiles to be used in new buildings at FP McCann's Cadeby site
  • Successful results pave the way to enter US$7.6 billion[1] global cement roof tile market

SYDNEY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Graphene Limited (ASX: FGR; "First Graphene" or "the Company") (FRA:M11) (OTCQB:FGPHF) is pleased to announce results from a world-first production trial of graphene enhanced roof tiles with the UK's largest precast concrete manufacturer and supplier FP McCann.

The five-month project used 40 tonnes of PureGRAPH enhanced cement, developed by First Graphene's partner Breedon Group, to produce more than 10,000 tiles at FP McCann's Cadeby manufacturing facility in the UK.

The final graphene enhanced cement roof tiles were tested for quality, efficiency and carbon emission reduction potential, as well as performance consistency.

The production process achieved a cradle-to-gate reduction in carbon emissions of up to 14%, reinforcing the lower-carbon benefits of graphene for cement. The required amount of cement for the tiles was also reduced by up to 8%.

Importantly, the trial confirmed graphene enhanced cement, classified as CEM-II, could produce the same roof tiles at the same strength with fewer materials and lower costs compared to CEM-I.

The tiles will be distributed for use in a variety of projects, including installation on a new building at FP McCann's Cadeby site.

Conversations have commenced with industry partners following receipt of the results to determine interest in the graphene enhanced roof tiles for projects across the United Kingdom.

The UK Government has also committed to deliver more than one million affordable and sustainable new homes in the next three years and has been funding innovative construction solutions to achieve this goal.

This project was supported via 'Contracts for Innovation' with the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and the 'Resource Efficient Construction Impacts' program by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (DEFRA).

The trial solidifies First Graphene's entrance into the global cement roof tile market which is anticipated to grow to US$11.8 billion by 2034[1].

First Graphene Managing Director and CEO, Michael Bell, said:

"The results of this inaugural trial of graphene-enhanced cement roof tiles with FP McCann has reaffirmed the viability and performance benefits of a lower-emission cement product for the construction industry.

Reducing the amount of cement required by up to 20% has a significant impact on the carbon footprint of these roof tiles, paving the way for more sustainable houses and buildings.

As industry and governments look for innovative solutions to develop lower-carbon infrastructure, First Graphene and FP McCann, in partnership with Breedon Group, have a tested production blueprint to achieve emission reduction goals while maintaining or exceeding material performance capability."

References

[1]Industry Research

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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