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WKN: A41XCT | ISIN: CA74036G2062 | Ticker-Symbol: 7IT
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 21:49
0,078 Euro
+0,65 % +0,001
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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PREDICTIV AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PREDICTIV AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 03:26 Uhr
135 Leser
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Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Announces a Grant of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") announces that its Board of Directors has granted 5,188,000 share purchase options (the "Options"), of which 2,205,000 options have been issued to Predictiv AI's Directors and Officers. The Options have an exercise price of $0.15 per common share, being the recent closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Options will vest over an 18-month period in equal quarterly installments and will expire three years from the date of grant. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah
Chief Executive Officer & Director
416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-announces-a-grant-of-options-1160225

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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