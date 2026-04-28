Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI's Shift Technologies Enters Strategic Joint Venture with Arcasia Holdings Ltd. to Deploy AI-Powered Logistics Platform Across Global First, Middle, and Last Mile Networks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shift Technologies ("Shift"), has entered into a strategic joint venture with Arcasia Holdings (Pvt) Ltd ("Arcasia Holdings"), a family office-founded and led by Aravinda De Silva, Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning cricket legend and ICC Hall of Fame inductee.

The joint venture is designed to deploy Shift Technologies' AI-powered logistics platform directly within Arcasia Holdings' ecosystem of companies, partnerships, and operating networks, enabling immediate deployment of Shift Technologies' logistics solutions.

Arcasia Holdings: Capital Access, Public Markets and Operational Scale

Arcasia Holdings is a South Asian-based investment firm with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple publicly listed and private companies, including a significant position in Ambeon Capital PLC. Through the broader Ambeon Group, Arcasia has exposure to key sectors such as logistics, technology, financial services, real estate (commercial, retail, and leisure), mining, food and essential goods, and capital markets.

Further, Arcasia Holdings actively deploys capital across high-growth sectors including logistics, automotive, engineering and real estate. Arcasia Holdings maintains a robust pipeline of companies under development for future public listings, reinforcing its role as both a capital provider and a builder of scalable enterprises.

Beyond capital markets, Arcasia Holdings' investment interests are focused on:

Integrated logistics and e-commerce logistics networks

Last-mile delivery warehousing infrastructure

Air cargo partnerships and international freight relationships

Multi-operator distribution and transport networks

Automotive and infrastructure-linked businesses

Why This Relationship Matters

Arcasia Holdings forms a multi-company alliance with operational capability and capital backing, positioned along key logistics corridors across South East Asia, the Middle East, and adjacent markets. A meaningful share of these logistics-related companies is expected to adopt the Shift AI platform, creating a built-in base for initial deployment and future expansion.

This joint venture is not a traditional partnership between a technology provider and a prospective customer base. Instead, Shift Technologies will be embedded within an already established ecosystem of commercial logistics operators, affiliate networks, and distribution infrastructure-providing a direct pathway to rapid deployment and near-term revenue generation.

Market Opportunity: First-Mile, Middle-Mile and Last-Mile

It is widely accepted that the global logistics industry remains fragmented across first, middle, and last-mile operations, with limited integration among these layers. The joint venture targets this gap through the following:

First-Mile - Inbound logistics from ports, suppliers, and manufacturers, where allocation, capacity planning, and service levels are often disconnected from downstream operations.

Middle-Mile - The highest-value segment of logistics, involving multi-leg transport between ports, hubs, and distribution centers, where routing, cost control, and network efficiency directly impact margins.

Last-Mile - The fastest-growing segment, driven by e-commerce and on-demand delivery, requiring real-time execution, routing, and customer visibility.

Together, these segments represent a significant opportunity in global logistics.

Joint Development: End-to-End Logistics Platform

The joint venture will focus on developing and deploying a unified platform throughout the supply chain. First-mile capabilities will include allocation, capacity planning, and service-level management at the origin. Middle-mile capabilities will include transport management, route optimization, carrier coordination, and multi-leg execution across networks. Last-mile capabilities will include dispatch, routing, proof of delivery, acceptance management, and settlement across delivery networks. These supply-chain layers form a complete port-to-home system that enables real-time visibility, predictive performance, and execution control across the entire logistics lifecycle.

Strategic Fit: Intelligence Layer Meets Operating Network

Shift Technologies provides:

AI-powered logistics platform and data intelligence

System architecture and execution control

Continuous optimization across logistics operations

Arcasia Holdings and affiliated entities provide:

Access to operating companies and logistics networks

Capital deployment through a family office structure.

Established partnerships across the logistics and infrastructure sectors

Joint Venture Structure and Alignment:

Ownership: Predictiv AI (via Shift Technologies) 51%, Arcasia Holdings 49%

Governance: Five-member board of directors, with Predictiv AI appointing three directors and Arcasia Holdings appointing two directors

The parties have entered into a non-binding term sheet with respect to the proposed joint venture. Completion remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, including the incorporation of a new joint venture entity in Sri Lanka, a shareholders' agreement governing the entity, and a licensing agreement between Shift Technologies and the joint venture.

"This partnership gives us immediate access to operating logistics networks," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "Arcasia Holdings brings companies, capital, and partnerships that enable us to deploy and scale rapidly in multiple markets. We are not building in isolation - we are integrating directly into first, middle, and last-mile operations."

"Through Arcasia, we have built a network spanning logistics, capital markets, and operating businesses," said Aravinda De Silva, Chairman of Arcasia Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. "This joint venture allows us to introduce Shift's AI-driven intelligence to these networks and scale it as we expand into new markets and develop additional companies."

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ais-shift-technologies-enters-strategic-joint-venture-w-1161871