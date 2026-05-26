Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Announces Strategic Healthcare Partnership and CloudRep AI Integration with Clinicmaster Following Successful Multi-Clinic Pilot Deployments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic healthcare partnership and reseller agreement with ADDATech Systems Inc. ("ADDATech"), the company behind the Clinicmaster EMR platform, for the deployment and commercialization of the CloudRep AI communications and workflow automation platform. Under the agreement, ADDATech will market, deploy, and resell CloudRep AI services to clinics and healthcare operators across Canada.

Clinicmaster, developed by ADDATech Systems Inc., is a Canadian clinic management and EMR platform serving healthcare providers across physiotherapy, rehabilitation, chiropractic, wellness, and multidisciplinary care environments. Founded in 2002, the platform supports more than 15,000+ clinicians and over 1,500+ clinics across Canada through integrated scheduling, EMR, billing, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions. The partnership provides CloudRep AI with access to a large and established Canadian healthcare clinic ecosystem, creating opportunities for scalable AI deployment across independent and multi-location clinic operators.

As part of the partnership, CloudRep AI has completed direct integration with the Clinicmaster platform, enabling clinics to deploy integrated AI voice agents, intelligent scheduling automation, multilingual patient communication, chatbot engagement, and operational workflow automation directly within existing clinical and administrative workflows.

The CloudRep AI healthcare integration includes:

AI-powered voice reception and patient call handling

Live appointment booking and scheduling automation

Intelligent caller authentication and routing

Seamless transfer to human reception staff

AI patient chatbot engagement

Automated SMS reminders and patient communication workflows

Multilingual English and French communication support

Clinic-specific knowledge base integration

Real-time analytics, transcripts, and sentiment analysis

The agreement follows successful multi-clinic proof-of-concept deployments, production-stage integration testing, and operational validation across multiple healthcare environments, including pilot initiatives involving Physiomed franchise clinic operations integrated with Clinicmaster workflows. The parties are now advancing commercial rollout initiatives with clinics across the Clinicmaster network, with initial onboarding discussions underway with participating clinics.

"The CloudRep AI platform demonstrated strong value during the pilot process, particularly around patient communication automation, appointment workflows, and reducing front-desk workload," said Dr. Scott Wilson, Founder & Chairman of Physiomed. "The integration alongside Clinicmaster workflows created a more seamless operational experience for clinic staff and improved patient engagement."

"Clinicmaster is the clinical operating system used by thousands of practitioners across North America, and our AI strategy is focused on bringing the next generation of intelligent capabilities into clinical workflows," said Max Adda, CEO of ADDATech Systems Inc. "Physiomed has been a driving force behind this integration, and CloudRep brings AI-powered communication and workflow automation directly into the Clinicmaster workflows their teams rely on every day - improving patient engagement, reducing front-desk workload, and supporting more efficient operations across their network."

CloudRep AI is now progressing into broader commercial rollout discussions with additional clinics, healthcare groups, and multi-location operators across Canada.

CloudRep AI operates on a recurring SaaS revenue model based on monthly subscription packages, combined with usage-based pricing for AI voice agents, chat, and SMS communications. Clinics subscribe to AI-powered patient engagement and workflow automation services, with revenue expected to scale through clinic adoption, voice utilization, messaging activity, and expansion across multi-location deployments.

"This partnership represents an important milestone for Predictiv AI and CloudRep AI as we continue expanding into enterprise healthcare environments," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "Following successful proof-of-concept deployments and production-stage integrations, we believe CloudRep AI is well-positioned to support the modernization of patient communications and operational workflows for clinics across Canada."

To learn more about the partnership and integration capabilities, visit www.cloudrep.ai/company/our-partners/clinicmaster/.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886 Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-announces-strategic-healthcare-partnership-and-cloud-1170266