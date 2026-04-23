Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
We are delighted to invite you to our Q1 Trading Update Presentation Webcast:
Thursday, May 07, 2026
The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2313480
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2313480 23.04.2026 CET/CEST