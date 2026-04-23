Akkodis Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services 2026 Reports

ISG cites Akkodis' industry-leading strengths in digital engineering, intelligent operations and platform modernization across Europe and the United States.

ZÜRICH, CH / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group has been named a "Leader" by Information Services Group (ISG) in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services 2026 reports, recognizing the company's strength across critical engineering and technology domains in Europe and the United States.

Image: Akkodis named leader in ISG Digital Engineering Services 2026. Source: Akkodis

Akkodis earned Leader status in the following quadrants:

Augmented Design and R&D Services (Europe)

Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences (Europe)

Integrated Platform and Application Services (Europe and U.S.)

Leadership in augmented design & R&D services

ISG highlights Akkodis' expertise in end-to-end product development, including systems architecture, Model-based Systems Engineering (MBSE) integration, unified tool chains and multi-domain engineering. The company's digital twin methodologies support deep physical-digital integration for safety-critical products. By integrating engineering and digital toolchains, Akkodis accelerates agile product development from concept to lifecycle management across automotive, aerospace, rail and industrial sectors.

ISG also recognizes Akkodis' leadership in software-defined vehicle (SDV) engineering , with capabilities spanning hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) automation, telemetry pipelines, cloud-scale validation and AI-supported analytics. This has been successfully showcased through the Akkodis SDV Academy where clients accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and SDV verification while addressing engineering talent gaps. Expertise in embedded systems, sensor fusion and real-time software reinforces Akkodis' position across mobility, industrial and defense applications.

Advancing intelligent operations & connected experiences

ISG recognizes Akkodis for advancing industrial intelligence and transforming factory and mission-critical operations. Through smart commissioning frameworks, digital twins and advanced simulation tools, the company helps clients accelerate digital factory planning, reduce layout risks and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Akkodis also supports predictive quality and maintenance through acoustic sensing, physics-based AI and data-driven diagnostics. Its operations capabilities (including ruggedized hardware engineering, over-the-air (OTA) lifecycle management and industrial asset health solutions), have been applied across industries and asset-intensive environments requiring reliability, safety compliance, environmental resilience and long-term continuity.

Strength in Integrated Platform & Application Services

Akkodis' digital solutions advance AI-led autonomous engineering by accelerating validation, enhancing quality and enabling compliance-by-design at scale. In Europe, ISG highlights Akkodis' Unified AI Platform, powered by AI-Core , alongside its deep expertise in cloud, hybrid and sovereign architectures, including AWS , Azure and sovereign deployments, which helps organizations balance agility with security, compliance and data residency requirements.

In the U.S., ISG cites Akkodis' leadership in cloud-native, MACH-aligned modernization. Its AI-enabled development frameworks embed intelligence into workflows, accelerating modernization and enabling personalized digital experiences. DevSecOps, compliance-by-design models and a secure, modular AI-Core platform, enable Akkodis to provide scalable, cloud-native innovation and flexible integration across modern enterprise and platform ecosystems.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from ISG which underscores the depth of Akkodis' global digital engineering expertise and our ability to combine AI-driven engineering, cloud-agnostic platforms and compliance-by-design at global scale to help clients innovate with Akkodis Intelligence across dynamic and complex environments," said Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis.

Shirish Madhukar Kulkarni, Lead Analyst, ISG, said, "Akkodis uniquely combines deep engineering expertise with AI-led digital twins and scalable platforms to enable faster product innovation, resilient operations, and connected, data-driven experiences." Srinivasan P N, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG added, "Akkodis' leadership is rooted in four decades of European engineering excellence, where systems engineering, validation depth and software defined innovation converge through Akkodis Intelligence to deliver trusted, AI enabled digital engineering at scale."

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Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis?is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed,?powered?and?optimized.?With deep?expertise?across AI, data, cloud,?edge?and software engineering, we?offer?best-in-class technology consultancy.?Through?our?strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent,?we?provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation.?Our commitment to?Akkodis?Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland,?Akkodis?brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries,?Akkodis?empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact.?? akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-named-a-leader-in-isg-provider-lenstm-digital-engineering-serv-1157673