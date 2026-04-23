Destinus achieves key milestone in next-generation long-range strike capability

AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destinus announces the successful completion of a landmark flight test of its precision deep-strike system, Ruta Block 2. The test validates the next-generation of launch architecture and confirms the performance of two critical enabling technologies: an in-line booster configuration and foldable wings and control surfaces. Onboard footage confirmed successful in-flight wing deployment during the launch-and-transition sequence.

As European governments urgently reassess their defen?e posture and long-range strike requirements, Ruta Block 2's architecture directly addresses the pressing operational challenge of rapidly, flexibly, and at scale deploying powerful, precision-strike systems across diverse conflict environments.

Ruta Block 2's compact design unlocks a new approach to long-range strike deployment. Where previous-generation systems required open-platform launchers and pre-attached wings, Ruta Block 2 can be transported, stored, and launched from sealed, containerized modules. This translates directly into faster deployment timelines, reduced logistical footprint, and the ability to operate from a broader range of platforms.

The significance of this test is best understood in the context of the evolution from Ruta Block 1 to Ruta Block 2. Ruta Block 2 builds on the operational credibility already established by its predecessor, Ruta Block 1, providing Destinus with real-world performance data and industrial knowledge. Ruta Block 2 advances this proven foundation by enabling broader launcher compatibility and more scalable deployment for long-range strike systems. The architectural shift is a deliberate redesign that expands where and how quickly this capability can be deployed.

Ruta Block 1 has already demonstrated operational relevance and reached serial production at a meaningful scale. Its current architecture uses wings attached before launch, two side-mounted boosters, and launch from an open platform.

Tim Moser, Chief Technology Officer of Destinus, commented: "This test validates Ruta Block 2 and marks the transition from the current launch architecture toward a system designed for more flexible deployment and scalable long-range strikes. A more compact launch architecture improves transport, storage, packaging density, and integration flexibility across mobile ground, fixed-site, and maritime platforms. It also supports broader launcher compatibility and more scalable deployment concepts for long-range strike systems.

"The successful test also underscores the strategic value of Destinus' vertically integrated industrial model. Key subsystems were developed and manufactured in-house, enabling the industrial scaling that defence customers increasingly demand. As European governments prioritize sovereign capability and supply chain resilience, Destinus' model offers a secure, independent path to cutting-edge long-range precision strikes."

Video footage is available via the following link: https://www.destinus.com/post/destinus-achieves-key-milestone-in-next-generation-long-range-strike-capability

About Destinus

Destinus is a European defen?e technology company focused on scalable strike and interception systems. The company develops and manufactures cruise missile systems, guided rocket systems, interceptor platforms, and turbojet engines, combining autonomy, system integration, and industrial-scale production. Destinus operates across multiple European countries and is focused on delivering cost-asymmetric, mass-producible systems for high-intensity conflict environments.

www.destinus.eu

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c276020-a7f7-44a9-9047-7d8b463a32f2

Media inquiries FTI Consulting: destinus@fticonsulting.com