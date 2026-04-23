

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $37 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $56 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, STMicroelectronics NV reported adjusted earnings of $122 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to $3.095 billion from $2.517 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $37 Mln. vs. $56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $3.095 Bln vs. $2.517 Bln last year.



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