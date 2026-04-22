Amgen Announces Retirement Of David M. Reese, Executive Vice President And Chief Technology Officer

Organizational Changes Further Emphasize Integration of Biology and Technology

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the retirement of David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president and Chief Technology Officer, effective June 30, 2026.

Reese joined Amgen in 2005 as a clinical development leader in oncology and later served as executive vice president of Research and Development (R&D) from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he led approvals of numerous innovative medicines and biosimilars, advanced a robust pipeline of potential new therapies and strengthened discovery research capabilities. As inaugural chief technology officer, Reese encouraged the early adoption of technology and artificial intelligence across all facets of the business, in particular R&D.

"Dave recognized early the impact that advances in biology and technology would have on our industry and helped lead Amgen through that shift," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "The capabilities he built position us to advance what we call convergent innovation and strengthen our ability to serve patients in the years ahead."

Convergent innovation brings together biology, data science, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines and transform how patients, providers and other partners engage with the health care system. Amgen is evolving its organization to better connect these interactions with how the company operates. To support this, Amgen is making the following changes effective June 1, 2026:

James Bradner, M.D. , will serve as executive vice president, Research and Development, Artificial Intelligence and Data. A physician-scientist with expertise at the intersection of biology and technology, Bradner has advanced the use of emerging technologies in biomedical research and brings his experience to this next phase at Amgen.

, will serve as executive vice president, Research and Development, Artificial Intelligence and Data. A physician-scientist with expertise at the intersection of biology and technology, Bradner has advanced the use of emerging technologies in biomedical research and brings his experience to this next phase at Amgen. Sean Bruich will serve as senior vice president, Chief Technology Officer. A seasoned technology and data science leader, Bruich has advanced Amgen's AI and data capabilities, building on a career leading global insights and AI organizations through pivotal moments of industry transformation.

will serve as senior vice president, Chief Technology Officer. A seasoned technology and data science leader, Bruich has advanced Amgen's AI and data capabilities, building on a career leading global insights and AI organizations through pivotal moments of industry transformation. Murdo Gordon will serve as executive vice president, Amgen Global Markets and Policy, which includes Medical, Commercial Operations, Government Affairs and Policy. Gordon brings his experience as a leader of global markets and policy and proven track record of strengthening partnerships with health systems and clinicians to improve access to medicines through the adoption of advanced technologies.

will serve as executive vice president, Amgen Global Markets and Policy, which includes Medical, Commercial Operations, Government Affairs and Policy. Gordon brings his experience as a leader of global markets and policy and proven track record of strengthening partnerships with health systems and clinicians to improve access to medicines through the adoption of advanced technologies. Paul Burton, M.D., Ph.D., will continue to serve as senior vice president, Chief Medical Officer. A champion of medical breakthroughs and public health, Burton remains focused on reaching clinicians and patients with medicines and solutions in areas of greatest unmet need, from cardiovascular to rare diseases.

Together, these changes deepen the integration of science and technology and align the organization with the evolving adoption of new technologies across the health care ecosystem, supporting Amgen's ability to serve more patients around the world.

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to fight some of the world's toughest diseases. Harnessing the best of biology and technology, Amgen reaches millions of patients with its medicines.

More than 45 years ago, Amgen helped establish the biotechnology industry at its U.S. headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, and it remains at the cutting edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what is known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline and portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, inflammatory conditions, rare diseases, heart disease and obesity and obesity-related conditions.

Amgen has been consistently recognized for innovation and workplace culture, including honors from Fast Company and Forbes. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Threads.

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CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks?

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SOURCE Amgen