

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST), a hygiene and health company, on Thursday reported a decline in first-quarter profit, as lower sales weighed on earnings.



EBITA fell to SEK 4.448 billion from SEK 4.718 billion, marking a 6% decline from the same period last year.



Net income decreased to SEK 2.901 billion, compared with SEK 3.083 billion previously, down 6% year on year. Earnings per share came in at SEK 4.23, versus SEK 4.43 a year earlier.



Net sales declined to SEK 33.177 billion from SEK 34.976 billion, representing a 5% decrease, while organic sales growth remained marginally positive at 0.4%.



Additionally, Essity, on April 22 announced plans to launch a new share buyback of up to SEK 3 billion of its Class B shares. The program is expected to start no earlier than May 11, 2026, and run until the 2027 Annual General Meeting at the latest.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News