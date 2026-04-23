

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Husqvarna AB (HSQVY.PK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.17 billion, or SEK2.05 per share. This compares with SEK970 million, or SEK1.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to SEK13.96 billion from SEK14.70 billion last year.



Husqvarna AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.17 Bln. vs. SEK970 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.05 vs. SEK1.69 last year. -Revenue: SEK13.96 Bln vs. SEK14.70 Bln last year.



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