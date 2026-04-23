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WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 14:02
1,620 Euro
+0,50 % +0,008
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5661,59410:18
1,5661,59410:15
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 08:38 Uhr
168 Leser
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Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Notice of Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF), the critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company, announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2026 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website: www.ecoraroyalties.com/investor-relations/shareholder-info/agm/

Annual General Meeting
The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EG, United Kingdom on Thursday 4 June 2026 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 27 April 2026. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Ecora will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice and Form of Proxy in accordance with UKLR 6.4.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-notice-of-meeting-1160253

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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