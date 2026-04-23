LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF), the critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company, announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2026 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website: www.ecoraroyalties.com/investor-relations/shareholder-info/agm/

Annual General Meeting

The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EG, United Kingdom on Thursday 4 June 2026 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 27 April 2026. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Ecora will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice and Form of Proxy in accordance with UKLR 6.4.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecoraroyalties.com FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-notice-of-meeting-1160253